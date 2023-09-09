Olubadan, Alli Mourn as Ibadan High Chief Dies

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, and the member representing Oyo South at the Senate, Senator Sarafadeen Alli, have described the death of Ekefa Olubadan, Chief Lateef Oyelade, as a great loss to Ibadanland.

Chief Oyelade was until his death a member of the Otun line of the Olubadan ascendancy system where- he rose to the exalted level of Ekefa, just a step before becoming a High Chief and member of the Olubadan Advisory Council.

Oba Balogun in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital by his media aide, Oladele Ogunsola expressed shock and bewilderment at the sad news.

Recalling his last encounter with the deceased, about two weeks ago, the monarch said, “The death was shocking to me as nothing suggested that the meeting would be the last of such.

“The death is another of Allah’s mysterious ways of doing His own things. Who are we to question His ways?” Extolling the virtues of the deceased, the monarch stated that “Aside our relationship in the traditional system, we shared a brotherly relationship as he remained among the few that would visit just to check on me and my welfare and not necessarily for any favour or assistance regarding his role and post in the traditional system.

Reacting to the news Alli who is also a chief of Ibadanland expressed his condolences in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Akeem Abbas.

In the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph on Friday, the federal lawmaker said: “I am aware of the profound impact that the late Alhaji Lateef Oyelade has had on the lives of many people, particularly the less privileged in the society.”