Olubadan Advisory Council Revokes Appointment Of Two Mogajis

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), has approved the revocation of the appointments of two Mogajis, as recommended by the Olubadan Advisory Council.

According to a release signed by Chief Olugbemiga Ayoade, Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the two Mogajis whose appointments were revoked are: Chief Musilu Yekini Olaoye of Peluseriki Compound, Isale Osi, Ibadan, and Chief Rasaki Funso Ayinde Oguntobi of Oloola Ogungbesan Compound, Bode, Ibadan. The revocations are effective immediately.

The plenary session of the Olubadan Advisory Council, held on 7th April 2025, resolved and approved the revocation of the two appointments.

The revocation was due to a lack of support from their family members for their emergence as Mogajis, their fugitive attitude towards their nominations, and other offences deemed detrimental to their positions as Mogajis.

The Olubadan has further warned that the two individuals should cease from parading themselves as Mogajis in Ibadanland.

