Olubadan Admonishes Manufacturers On Environmental Protection

Share

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), has enjoined members of the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) to pay attention to the health and safety of the communities in which they operate.

The admonition was given by the Olubadan during the courtesy visit paid to his palace at Oke Aremo on Tuesday by members of the association.

Represented by Senior Chief Rafiu Emiola Onideure, the Agba Akin Balogun of Ibadanland, the paramount ruler advised members of the Manufactures Association to be conscious of the harmful effects, environmental degradation and pollution that adversely affect the safety and health conditions of the people through their operations.

“Be conscious of the harmful effects of your production activities as it relates to the environment and the health of members in the various communities which you operate.

“This should be an integral part of your health and safety policy as well as corporate social responsibility.

“Manufacturing activities and the production process affect the environment, and in this era of climate change, I admonish you to spread the word amongst your members on the need to protect the environment.”

Olubadan also advised his visitors to uphold high professional and ethical standards that will reflect positively on the quality of their products.

Earlier in his address, the President of the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria, Francis Meshioye, commended Olubadan for his untiring commitment to sustaining peace and tranquility in Oyo State since his ascension to the throne, which has translated to a conducive atmosphere and peaceful operating environment for the manufacturers.

In his words, “As the Olubadan of Ibadanland, you represent not only the historical significance of the great city of Ibadan but also the hopes and aspirations of your people.

“Your reign is characterized by wisdom, integrity and deep commitment to the welfare of all and sundry”, Otunba Francis Meshioye stated.

The MAN President emphasised the need for more infrastructural facilities in Industrial Estates in Oyo State and requested for the royal endorsement of the patronage of Made – In- Nigeria goods to further enhance the sustainable growth of manufacturing concerns.

Accompanying the MAN President during the visit were Director General of MAN Segun Ajayi – Kadir, Vice President Samuel Kolawole, the Chairman Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti States branches Samuel Olawoye, among others.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

