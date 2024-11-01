Olubadan, Adelabu Sympathize With Victims, Families Of Ibadan Building Collapse 

Share

…Tasks govt, relevant agencies to investigate incessant building collapse

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1, has Sympathize with the victims and families of those who were involved in the building collapse incident in Ibadan on Thursday, describing it as worrisome and unfortunate.

Oba Olakulehin made this disclosure in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Comrade Olugbemiga Ayoade, and made available to New Telegraph.

Similarly, Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, expressed concern over the sad incident, describing it as shocking as among those affected were women and children.

The building collapse incident occured at Jegede area in Ona Ara local government area of the state where eleven people reportedly lost their lives, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

While sympathizing with the families of those who lost their lives and other victims of the incident, Oba Olakulehin urged the state government and other stakeholders to investigate the matter, while tasking relevant agencies such as National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), to provide the necessary relief materials to the victims and their families.

He also tasked regulatory agencies and professionals involved in building, construction and planning to investigate the matter and put more efforts in place to prevent future occurrences.

He said, “This is an unfortunate incident that should be investigated properly. It is a sad occurrence that should be stooped in Ibadanland.

“The relevant agencies involved in building construction and town planning should carry out their responsibilities to prevent future occurrences.

“I am appealing to the experts in building construction and planning to ensure that relevant materials are used and all protocols are followed before, during and after construction of buildings in Ibadanland to prevent this kind of incident.

“It is my prayer that Ibadanland, Oyo state and Nigeria will continue to protect the lives and property during my reign. Amen”, the Olubadan said.

In his condolence message, the Power Minister, Adelabu said; “the tragic collapse of a building in Ojugbede community in our State, resulting in the loss of 13 precious lives, has left us all in shock and grief. Knowing the effect of such tragedy, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Oyo State and the entire nation.

“This devastating incident is a sobering reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety and integrity of our infrastructure. As a nation, we must come together to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future”.

Adelabu urged all stakeholders, including builders, architects, and government agencies, to prioritize safety and adhere to strict building codes and regulations. “We must also invest in regular inspections and maintenance to prevent such disasters”, he said.

He advised the State government to investigate the cause of the collapse and design measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, adding that existing building codes and regulations should be reviewed to ensure they are robust and effective.

“In this tragic time, I stand in solidarity with the people and families of the victims. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may we emerge from this tragedy with a renewed commitment to safety and accountability”, he prayed.

