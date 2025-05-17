Olu Of Warri, Zulu King, Enters Economic, Cultural Bilateral Pact

Share

It was a rich cultural extravaganza between the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III and His Majesty King Misuzulu KaZwelithini of South Africa, Zulu Kingdom, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two Royal Majesties aimed at fostering economic and social cultural exchange.

The signing of the MoU between the respected Africa monarchs took place at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, KwsNongoma, KwaZulu -Natal came as the Olu of Warri emerged among the Global Reputation Forum Most 100 Reputable Africans award presented to him by former Deputy former President of South Africa, Her Excellency, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in Johannesburg.

King KaZwelithini expressed confidence that the synergy being established between the Majesties will be of mutual benefit among the two Kingdoms, adding that a seed of fraternal relationship has been planted.

He said, “As a brother who carries ancestral mandate leads the people with vision, strength and unity. Your visit confirms a bond that transcend borders, a bond of blood, a bond of history, a bond of shared purpose, it is my sincere hope your majesty and your delegation that this engagement will open the corridor of sustained relationship between the two kingdoms of collaboration between Amazulu and the tribe of Warri people.

“Let us use this opportunity to lay the foundation of a meaningful and cultural exchange where our youths, elders and artisans may engage and rediscover who we really are and who we can become.

“Your majesty, as a traditional monarch, we are called to respond to modern challenges with ancient wisdom. Today we plant a seed of fraternal cooperation, one that will go into diplomatic, cultural and economic ties. May this visit mark the beginning of a new chapter, unity, dignity and strength for all our people.

On his part, Ogiame Atuwatse III, in his brief remarks, said he was overwhelmed by the reception by his host and noted that the meeting among the monarchies goes beyond cultural and economic exchange but also divine.

He said he and the host King had shared a similar experience, which he noted goes beyond mere coincidence but was divinely woven to have happened.

“I was explaining to the prince last night that history has a way of repeating itself. If you are observant, you would see the connections. On my coronation day in August 2021, I had described the Africa continent as a gun and the trigger point of that gun specifically is the Niger Delta.

“Interestingly, the barrel from my analogy would be South Africa, so the trigger point in the barrel appears to be meeting today.

“I am here to sit with His Majesty, and I heard from him that we were both crowned in the same year. Our similarities speak to what our desires are for the African continent is beyond the political and the borderline that has been drawn. I think this signifies seeing ourselves as borderless.

The Warri King also used the occasion of his visit to invite the Zulu King to attend his 5th year Coronation anniversary on August 21st 2026, in Warri Kingdom.

Share