Olu Of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III Announce Inaugural Elevate Africa Fellows

A significant milestone in African leadership development has been achieved with the announcement of the 2025 Elevate Africa Fellows.

Spearheaded by their Royal Majesties Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the 21st Olu of Warri, and Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, the initiative is a strategic investment in Africa’s future, backed by a $1 million commitment.

The Elevate Africa Fellowship is designed to support mid-career African professionals who are making a tangible impact in health, agriculture, governance, technology, and the creative industries.

From 3,447 applicants across 37 countries, only 18 individuals from 13 nations were selected based on their excellence, integrity, and commitment to shaping the continent’s future.

Expressing her passion for the initiative, Her Royal Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, stated: “For the past few months, we have poured energy, strategy, and an unrelenting will into bringing the Elevate Africa Fellows on board. It wasn’t just work—it was a bet on the future of Africa.”

The selected fellows represent diverse sectors and are at the forefront of transformation in their respective fields: Natalie Sifuma (Kenya) – Climate advocate and founder of Sisters in Climate, promoting sustainability narratives across Africa.

The Elevate Africa Fellowship fosters strategic leadership grounded in African realities through: structured modules on systems thinking, governance, and innovation; one-on-one executive coaching and peer learning; exposure to global platforms and professional networks, and access to catalytic capital and strategic partnerships.

