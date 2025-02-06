Olu Of Warri Not Involved In Pipeline Vandalism –Erewa

Share

The Chairman of Psychometric Recruitment and Professional Training Institute, Dr. Godday Erewa, has dismissed the allegation of pipeline vandalisation against the Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse 111.

The Oritsuwa of Warri Kingdom and a Prince of Etikan Kingdom in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State said the allegations against the monarch are not only unfounded but are driven by misinformation and myopic motives.

In a statement, Erewa refuted claims that a company chaired by the monarch is involved in pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering in Niger Delta.

Erewa said the monarch, as a people-centric leader, has demonstrated an uncommon knack for ensuring that public assets are safe and secure.

He said: “It is confounding that these accusations have surfaced at this particular moment, signaling a conscious attempt to mislead the public and mar the reputation of the Olu for selfish reasons.

The longstanding commitment of the Olu to ethical conduct, peace, transparency, and environmental safeguards in the region is unparalleled.

