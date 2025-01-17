Olu Of Warri, Adeboye, Elumelu Make List Of 100 Most Reputable Africans 2025

Share

Reputable Poll International (RPI), in collaboration with the Global Reputation Forum (GRF), has unveiled Nigeria’s prominent and revered monarch, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri (CFR) as one of the 100 most reputable Africans 2025 list.

The annual announcement by RPI celebrates African leaders, innovators, and changemakers who have made exceptional contributions across diverse sectors, including Business, Governance, Arts, Education, and humanitarian

The list of 2025 honourees recognized 17 Nigerians across different walks of life. Nigerians who made the list include the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Honourable Minister of Industry Trade & Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, and Pastor Enoch Adeboye,.

Others are Apostle Joshua Selman, Tony Elumelu, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Prof. Benedict Oramah, Dr Bala Wunti, Cosmas Maduka, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, Dr Paul Enenche, Kamil Olufowobi, Mayam Uwais, Wemimo Abbey, Songwriter and worship singer, Osinachi Egbu, better known as “Sinach”, and Poet Alhanislam, Maryam Bukar Hassan.

Ogiame Atuwatse III since his coronation in 2021 has continued to build bridges of partnership across the globe and attract development to Warri Kingdom as a change maker and a serial entrepreneur.

A Member of the House of Parliament and Opposition Leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, also made the list in the African Diaspora category.

The Honourees were chosen for their significant local and global influence as well as their ability to create meaningful change.

According to the GRF, the 2025 honourees were selected through a rigorous methodology based on integrity, ethical leadership and commitment to societal well-being.

“They were also selected through the impact of contributions to transformative projects and initiatives as well as the recognition and influence within their respective fields,” the GRF said in its statement.

The recipients have taken to Social Media channels to acknowledge the award and celebrate the recognition.

One of the awardees, a thoroughbred oil and gas industry professional with 30 years’ experience covering Technical, Commercial, Managerial and Executive roles across the oil and gas value chain expressed his appreciation for the recognition on Social Media channel X.

“I am deeply honoured to be named among the 100 Most Reputable Africans 2025 by Reputation Poll International.

“This acknowledgement underscores the power of collaboration in shaping Africa’s future. Together, let’s continue driving positive impact across the continent.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support and guidance of the GCEO of NNPC Ltd, Mal. Mele Kyari; the EVP Upstream, Mr. Udobong Ntia; other members of the NNPC management team, Industry Leaders, and my dedicated team,” he said.

Dr. Wunti, an alumnus of Harvard Business School is presently the NNPC Limited Chief HSE Officer, and the immediate past Chief Upstream Investment Officer.

