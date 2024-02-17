Olu Of Owode Suspended For Abuse Of Naira

The Olu of Owode, Oba Kolawole Sowemimo of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday said the Egba Traditional Council suspended him for two months without pay for alleged Naira note fraud.

Oba Sowemimo disclosed that the suspension was declaared during a meeting of traditional rulers on Friday, adding that, “They said the suspension was due to the way I spent money on one musician.

“And when I was asked if I had anything to say, I stood up and apologised for whatever I had done wrong and the suspension which was earlier announced to be for three months without salaries was reduced to two months.

“I totally accept the verdict of the council because it is the person that we love that we chastise, so I am good with the decision,” he said.

In early January, a viral video showed the royal father decorating a popular Fuji artist, Wasiu Ayinde, with crocheted new notes worth N1,000, which were utilized as a garland.

The council had filed a complaint against Sowemimo for publicly denigrating Nigerian currency, which is against the law of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He was reportedly suspended on Friday at the Egba Traditional Council’s February statutory meeting, presided over by the Alake and supreme monarch of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

In a joint resolution, the meeting adopted the monarch’s suspension based on the Ethics Committee’s advice that he not display himself as a traditional king during his (Sowemimo’s) suspension time.

It was further collected that the resolution highlighted that Sowemimo should not be invited or seen at any government or public occasion as a traditional ruler, and should not accept any remuneration for three months.

Oba Saka Matemilola, Chairman of the Egba Traditional Council’s three-member Ethics Committee, read the committee’s report and stated that the committee made its decision after reviewing the viral video in which Sowemimo violated the ethics of a Yoruba traditional institution by defacing Nigeria’s currency.

The committee chairman, Olowu of Owu, stated that results proved that the embattled traditional ruler was seen in public carrying a strewn naira as a bead and hanging onto the neck of a singer.

The chairman stated that a large number of public condemnations of the move flooded the council with disparaging remarks about the traditional institution, emphasizing that the said Oba’s behaviour violates Section 21(1) of the Central Bank move of 2007.

Last month, the National Orientation Agency issued a strong warning to the embattled traditional ruler for abusing naira notes on his 13th anniversary of ascending to the royal seat.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director General of the NOA, responded to the video in a statement signed and sent to the monarch. He stated that the display constituted an abuse of the national currency, punishable by imprisonment, fine, or both.