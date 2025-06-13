Olu Falae: I Won 1999 Presidential Election, Not Obasanjo

Share

Chief Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and 1999 presidential candidate, declared on Thursday that he was the true winner of the election that restored Nigeria to civilian rule, not Olusegun Obasanjo.

During his appearance on Arise TV’s Morning Show for a special Democracy Day program, Falae alleged that he was denied his mandate due to manipulated results in the 1999 presidential election. He stated that, according to a legal review of the vote tallies conducted by his lawyer, the late Chief J.O.K. Ajayi, he defeated Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by a margin exceeding one million votes.

Falae expressed regret that Nigeria has not experienced a credible election since 1993. He noted that while democracy was sustained until 1999, the conduct of elections remains problematic.

“I was informed by my lawyer, the late Chief J.O.K. Ajayi, that I won the election by over a million votes after a meticulous assessment of the figures declared. However, we decided against going to court because we prioritized the peaceful return of democracy after years of military rule. There was immense pressure not to disturb the process.

“We made sacrifices for democracy to return. I accepted this in good faith at the time, but the truth must be told: I won that election,” Falae stated during the interview.

“It’s not just about me; it’s about the truth. Nigeria deserves to know the real story behind its so-called democratic rebirth,” he added.

