Olu-Epe, Oba Adewale Dies At 86

The Olu of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, has reportedly passed away in the early hours of Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the monarch is the 19th ruler of Epe, will be laid to rest on Saturday in accordance with Islamic rites.

Confirming the death, High Chief Odedeogboro Balogun of Epe Kingdom, Musiliu Adeniyi, said the king’s passing was true and he will be buried today.

Prior to his ascension to the throne, Oba Adewale served as Otun-Balogun, the third-highest chieftaincy title in the land, before being promoted to Balogun and subsequently crowned king.

