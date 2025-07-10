Oloyede’ll Do More For Oshodi/Isolo LGA If Reelected Chairman – CPS

As Lagos resident look forward to the local government election scheduled to hold on Saturday, the Chief Press Secretary to Hon. Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede, Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government, Gbenga Soloki, has appealed to residents of the council area to support his principal’s bid for a second term under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Soloki described Hon. Al-Maroof Oloyede as a committed public servant whose developmental strides have significantly transformed the local government, as he is a student of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu school of good governance and has consistently praised the President for the increase in Federal Allocation, which has been responsible for the wonderful projects he has been executing.

He said: “Oshodi/Isolo cannot afford to lose the services of a hardworking and visionary leader, he started well on a progressive note and four years after, he has delivered beyond the expectations of the people.”