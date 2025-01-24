Oloyede, Obafemi, Akanji Appointed Emeritus Professors

Share

The Senate of the University of Ilorin has approved the appointment of three of the University’s retired dons as Emeritus Professors.

A statement issued by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, disclosed that the University’s highest decision-making body, at its 304th meeting on Thursday, gave its nod for Prof. Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, Prof. Olu Obafemi, and Prof. Musbau Akanji to be addressed henceforth as ‘Emeritus Professors’.

Emeritus Professor Oloyede, who retired from the services of the University in October last year, is a former Vice Chancellor of the University and the current Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Emeritus Professor Obafemi, a renowned scholar of English and Dramatic Literature, also retired from the services of the University in 2020.

Emeritus Professor Akanji, a former two-time Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, and Federal University of Technology, Minna, is a renowned scholar of Biochemistry. He retired in 2021.

