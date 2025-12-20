Oloyede Laments Decline Of Ethical Standards In Nigeria

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Emeritus Ishaq Oloyede, has decried the decline of ethical standards across the globe, particularly in Nigeria, linking the unsavoury development to the erosion of traditional values and moral teachings in the society.

Oloyede lamented that the younger generations are no longer being adequately exposed to the values upheld by past generations, a gap he said was evident in the misuse of the social media.

He said: “One of the problems we are having in this country and why ethical standards are breaking down is that we are no longer taught the values of ages past. We are no longer taught the values of our parents.”

He stressed that the humanities are rich in ideas drawn from both the past and the present, which are essential for shaping the future, adding that lack of funding and research grants has limited the impact of scholars in the field.

“When those of us in the humanities are not supported, when we are not given grants to come up with cutting-edge research outcomes, what do we do?” he asked.

Oloyede also cautioned against viewing science and the humanities as opposing disciplines, noting that meaningful progress requires synergy between both.

“Science without humanity will take us nowhere. The humanities are not your opposite; they are your essential partners,” he said.

The JAMB Registrar expressed appreciation to the Faculty of Arts, University of Ilorin, for instituting the annual lecture in his honour, describing the gesture as deeply appreciated.

He added that the sustainability of the lecture series should be ensured through deliberate planning and endowment.

For his part, a Professor of African History, Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Ibadan, Isaac Albert, has urged the Federal Government to give stronger support to the humanities, believing that the discipline is critical to building ethical standards needed for national development.

The duo of Oloyede and Albert spoke at the University of Ilorin while delivering the maiden Annual Personality Lecture of the Faculty of Arts, University of Ilorin, titled “Humanities in the Age of Global Uncertainties,” held in honour of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Emeritus Ishaq Oloyede.

Albert argued that the humanities should play a leading role in helping nations to navigate global and local crises by strengthening values, ethics and moral frameworks.

According to him, the world is currently facing widespread uncertainty, with Nigeria and many African countries grappling with multiple social, political and security challenges.

He said: “We are in the age of global uncertainties.

“All over the world there are crises; particularly across the African continent, there are crises; in Nigeria there are crises.”

He lamented what he described as the growing marginalisation of the humanities in favour of the sciences, warning that development without strong ethical foundations could not be sustained.

“Most of the time our leaders will tell you if you are not doing sciences you are not worthy. But who is going to build the value system that will help us build the country that we want?

“The role of the humanities is to put together different frameworks to strengthen the ethical standards that will sustain a nation,” he added.