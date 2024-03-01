Oloyede Demands Ruthless Sanctions for Social Media Abusers

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede, yesterday demanded ruthless sanctions against social media abusers to serve as a deterrent to others. According to him, Nigeria does not need a new law to tackle social media abuse as there are relevant laws to address the challenges.

The professor said this after delivering a lecture at a one-day seminar on “the effective use of Social Media Management for effective dawah outreach” organised by the League of Imams and Alfas. President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, had come under attack for calling for the regulation of social media, saying it had become a societal menace.

But Oloyede said there are enough legal frameworks to address the challenges of social media abuse but for lack of implementation. He stressed the need for law enforcement agencies to enforce the existing laws by dealing ruthlessly with social media abusers. Oloyede said: “It is for the law enforcement agencies to take appropriate measures against those who abuse social media. “I do not think we do not need any new laws because we have sufficient laws to deal with those people who abuse social media. “The laws are there and I believe it is a lack of implementation that is the problem.

“I believe that anybody irrespective of the faith of the person who abuses the law abuses the use of social media, such a person should be brought to book; there should be no scapegoating or there should also be no demigods in dealing with social media abusers. “We should deal ruthlessly with those who use social media to defame institutions and individuals.” Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele said: “Social media is about you saying what people want to hear.”