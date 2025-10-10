Oloyede Blasts NFF Over F’Egles W’Cup Ouster

Former Nigerian international, Taiwo Oloyede, has faulted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over what he described as poor planning and lack of proper preparation for the country’s youth teams, following the Flying Eagles’ early exit from the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Speaking after the team’s elimination, Oloyede said the Flying Eagles started their campaign brightly but could not maintain momentum due to inadequate pre-tournament exposure and weak organisational planning. “The team started well, but there was clearly no proper plan to sustain that form,” Oloyede said.

“You can’t keep expecting good results when the preparation isn’t solid. We can’t continue to rely on playing academies alone before major tournaments.” He argued that the Flying Eagles need to engage in more competitive fixtures within the country rather than depending solely on friendly matches against lower-tier opposition.