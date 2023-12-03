Olowu Warns Mischief Makers Not To Politicise DSS

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hameed Makama, Tegbosun III, on Sunday, warned mischief makers to steer clear of the activities of the Department of State Services (DSS), saying unfounded allegations and narratives are capable of affecting the morals of officers, rank and file.

Oba Makama, in a statement issued to newsmen, said the news making rounds that the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, has siphoned money meant for the payment of the N35,000 wage award approved by President Bola Tinubu, is not only unfounded but ridiculous.

“It is a known fact that the DSS’s salary and allowances are special and can not be fully categorised as civil servants because the services are essential.

“It’s also clear that the intention of the purveyors of the fake news is to cause disaffection between the officers and the DG,” Olowu said.

Also, Olowu said it is the prerogative of the President to choose who he wants to work with as far as the DSS DG position is concerned at any time the President so desire, adding that the “security of the country should be paramount now more than ever.”

He, however, advised that this is the time for all and sundry to demonstrate our patriotism so that the country can overcome the economic challenges, adding that those behind the evil scheme should desist forthwith.

With the little we know about the service “BICHI” does not take the welfare packages of officers and personnel for granted that’s why many operatives and stakeholders wish President Tinubu’s continuous retention of the DG, this narrative is dead on arrival because the Service has been enjoying series of packages even before President Tinubu comes on board.

We have strong confidence in the pedigree of DG Yusufu Magaji Bichi, and the morale of the service personnel and officers is as high as their patriotic zeal.

“But no doubt the morale of those seeking to be DG DSS might have been low because they thought the President could be stampeded into action. God has time for everything.”