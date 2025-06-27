Olowu Urges Yoruba Traditional Rulers To Uplift Culture

Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Dr Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, CON, Tegbosun iii, has urged traditional rulers in Yorubaland to respect the oath of their office.

According to the statement issued by his media office on Friday in Kuta, Olowu urges Yoruba Obas to uplift the culture and traditions of our forebears.

Oba Makama,who was reacting to the statement credited to Justice Phillips Akinside of the Ogun State High Court that traditional rulers must accept the burial rites and customs of the institutions they voluntarily joined, arguing that once a person becomes an Oba through cultural processes, they relinquish the right to reject those traditions — even after death.

Oba Makama eulogised the judge for his boldness and validating what he has always emphasized that the primary focus of Yoruba Obas should be according to the dictate of the instrument of his office.

The monarch who is also a custodian of culture and tradition has said times without numbers that the primary focus of an Oba according to the letter of their installation said “they would be custodian of culture and tradition” and not the other way round as some Obas have jettisoned their primary duty for religion.

Oba Makama said those Obas who are not ready to abide by the dictate of their offices should either withdraw from Obaship and stop causing chaos through unguraded utterances capable of rubbishing Obaship stool they represent.

He, however, explained that Obas in Yorubaland are not crowned in mosque nor church but according to the dictate of the tradition and culture which they swore to uphold after their installation and coronation.

Oba Makama said: “There’s a ductum is law, which says ” Violenti non fit injuria” which simply translate to the fact that you cannot complain once the details of what you’re subscribing has been spelt to you beforehand.

Justice Akinside, who was the keynote speaker at the ifth Chief Kehinde Sofola Memorial Bar Lecture, organised by the Nigerian Bar Association, Sagamu branch on Wednesday said; “The Obas have no right or legal right to change the tradition they have voluntarily come into.”

He explained that the same customs that guide the selection, nomination, and installation of an Oba should equally apply to their burial.

According to him, “One cannot become a traditional ruler in accordance with the customs of the land and later reject those same customs.

“Religious freedom exists under the 1999 Constitution, but once an individual chooses to enter a traditional institution, they can not claim an infringement of that freedom when the rites of that institution apply.”

Justice Akinside argued that accepting the role of an Oba is a voluntary act, and by doing so, the individual implicitly agrees to uphold and be governed by the associated traditions, including burial rituals.

He likened, rejecting those customs later to attempting to “change the goalpost in the middle of the match.”

It would be recalled that some Obas in Yorubaland have been campaigning against burying traditional rulers according to the customs and rites, while some have deviated from the tradition and culture which they swore to uphold.