Olowu Urges Nigerians To Be More Patriotic Over Trump’s Alleged Genocide

Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Dr Hammeed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, has urged all Nigerians to be patriotic and speak with one voice to protect our country.

Olowu who spoke at the 35 edition of Kuta Day celebration on Saturday said it’s imperative now more than ever to speak with one voice and unite in order to protect our country and defeat the terrorists once and for all.

According to Olowu, “Irrespective of political leaning and affiliation, this is the time to show our patrotic zeal. We must all bear in mind that we must have the country first before thinking of any ambition,” he added.

To President Bola Tinubu, the monarch said, though, he has improved the welfare of the military since the assumption of office on May 29, 2023, he urged him to do more to motivate our gallant officers.

To the new Service Chiefs, the revered monarch commended them for swinging into action immediately after the Senate screening and receiving handing over notes from their predecessors, but urged them to expedite action now that the whole world is focused on Nigeria to neutralised the terrorist groups as soon as possible.

“Your appointment is coming at the defining moment in our chequered history. I urge the service chiefs to be conscious of the fact that all resources, both human capital and equipment, must be put to the best use now to end the insurgency,” Olowu said.

Olowu, however, urged President Donald Trump to help Nigeria by sharing actionable intelligence and usable platforms that would end the insurgents as soon as possible.