Olowu Urges Keyamo To Temper Justice With Mercy In K1, ValueJet Dispute

The Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Dr. Hammed Oyelude Makama, CON, Tegbosun III, has appealed to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, to forgive popular fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Anifowoshe, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, over his recent altercation with ValueJet officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a video message, the monarch urged Keyamo to “temper justice with mercy,” stressing that “to err is human, but to forgive is divine.”

He also appealed to the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, to lift the ban on K1 and the suspension of Pilot Oluranti Ogoyi, imposed in the aftermath of the incident.

“Our son has atoned and made a public apology. We support his apology by appealing to the authorities to show mercy,” Olowu said. “We also ask for forgiveness for our daughter, Pilot Oluranti Ogoyi. No one is immune from mistakes, even nations make them. Let us forgive and move forward.”

The monarch described K1 as “an icon and a legend” who has done much to promote the Nigerian brand, adding that a pardon would be in the nation’s best interest.