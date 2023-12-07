Olowu Targets WABU Title at GOtv Boxing Night 30

Super welterweight boxer Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu, has said his target is to claim the West African Boxing Union (WABU) super welterweight title at GOtv Boxing Night 30. The enterprising boxer, who is the national welterweight title holder, will square up against top Ghanaian boxer Michael Ansah at the event slated for the Tafawa Balewa Square, Victoria Island, Lagos, on December 26.

Speaking ahead of the fight, ‘Gentle Boy’ boasted that he would ensure the Ghanaian return to his country empty-handed. “I aim to add this West African Boxing Union title to my national title. As a national champion, I can not allow a foreigner to come and take this belt away in front of my fans.

This is a big opportunity for me to be a WABU champion. Ansah will leave Nigeria empty-handed,” he said. The more experienced Ghanaian boxer has a record of 23 wins, 12 defeats, and three draws from 38 professional fights, while ‘Gentle Boy’ boasts of 15 wins and one defeat from his 16 professional fights.

In the other title fight, Sifon “Best” Iwatt, will battle Saheed Azeez, for the national super flyweight title Also on the bout card for the night are five other national fights, including a female national cruiserweight challenge fight between national female cruiserweight champion Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole and Blessing Abisoye.