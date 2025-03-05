Olowu Of Kuta Describes Obasanjo As Rare Breed

Share

Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hameed Adekunle Oyelude, has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 88th Birthday.

Olowu, in a statement issued on Wednesday, described the former president as a ‘Rare Breed’ whose regime witnessed an increase in the GDP of the country and phenomenal growth.

He said: “Today, I want to congratulate former President Olusegun Aremu Okikiola Obasanjo, who turns 88.

“A quintessential persona who has made enormous contributions to Nigeria’s development and whose life for the past six decades is woven deeply into the fabric of Nigeria’s history.

“General Obasanjo, as a leader, had played critical roles at critical junctures in Nigeria’s history.

“His interventions in the polity from time to time has made him the most sought-after African leader years after he left office.

“General Obasanjo also made history as the military leader who took over the reins of power following General Murtala Mohammed’s death in 1976.

“He completed the administration’s transition programme and successfully handed power to a civilian regime in 1979.

“At 88, Baba, as fondly called by his admirers, is still gaining strength and waxing stronger.

“On behalf of the Olowu Kuta in council, I extend heartfelt congratulations to this great patriot. Happy 88th birthday, President Obasanjo.”

