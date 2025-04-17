Olowu Of Kuta Calls For Unity Ahead Of Yoruba Council Anniversary

Share

As preparations heightened for the 26th anniversary of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hameed Adekunle Makama Oyelude Tegbosun III, has called on Yoruba sons and daughters at home and abroad to embrace unity and actively participate in the forthcoming celebration, scheduled to hold on May 1 at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The monarch made this appeal during a courtesy visit by the President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, Barrister Oladotun Hassan, stressing the need for cultural solidarity and collective progress across Yorubaland.

Oba Makama described the anniversary as a unique opportunity for the Yoruba people to reconnect with their roots, reaffirm their identity, and chart new pathways for the social and economic development of the race.

“I’ve received our son in whom we are well pleased, the convener of Yoruba Council Worldwide, Barrister Dotun Hassan.

“His mission is clear to mobilize all Yoruba traditional rulers, opinion leaders, and every son and daughter of Oduduwa to come together for this great gathering. It’s a golden opportunity,” the monarch said.

The Olowu also underscored the importance of neutrality among traditional rulers on religious matters, highlighting their primary role as custodians of Yoruba culture and heritage.

“I am a Muslim by birth, but the moment I was enthroned, I became a father to all. No Yoruba traditional ruler should present themselves as a religious leader. Our duty is cultural, not clerical,” Oba Makama emphasized.

In his remarks, Barrister Oladotun Hassan unveiled the theme for the anniversary event — “Yoruba Agenda: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” noting that the gathering would feature keynote lectures by leading scholars, as well as dialogues aimed at fostering unity and strategic thinking within Yorubaland.

Hassan also dismissed rumors of discord among leading Yoruba royal stools, especially between the Ooni of Ife and the Alaafin of Oyo, describing such reports as baseless.

“We are informing the public that there is no discord between our revered monarchs.

“We must stop the desecration of our heritage and the abuse of our elders on social media. That is not the Yoruba way,” he stated.

The Yoruba Council President further expressed support for the proposed Southwest Development Commission, urging Yoruba leaders to seize the opportunity to drive infrastructure growth and economic revitalization across the region.

He also revealed the council’s formal appeal to President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of a dedicated Federal Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs — distinct from the Ministry of Culture — in order to define the roles of traditional rulers in governance, agriculture, and national security.

“We are also proposing the establishment of a Yoruba Council of Obas Worldwide to coordinate the roles of monarchs and foster integration across communities. Security, food sustainability, and agricultural revitalization will be central to discussions at the event,” Hassan noted.

He encouraged southwest governors to prioritize the conversion of vast fallow lands into productive agricultural hubs as part of wider efforts to address food security and stimulate economic growth.

The May 1 event, also marked as “Yoruba National Day,” is expected to serve as a significant rallying point for Yoruba unity and forward-looking discussions on the future of the race within Nigeria’s evolving political and economic landscape.

The Yoruba Council Worldwide has extended a formal invitation to President Bola Tinubu to attend the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour.

