Olowu Hosts NDA Regular Course 29, Pledges Support For Armed Forces

Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Dr Hammed Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, has said he would continue to support the armed forces in their bid to defeat the insurgency.

Oba Makama, an honorary member of NDA Regular Course 29, while speaking with newsmen in Kuta on Friday, when the group paid him a courtesy visit, said the efforts of “Our armed forces to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria will not be in vain”.

Oba Makama, who was flanked by the President of NDA Regular Course 29, Commodore Bolaji Seidu rtd, said the armed forces are the unifying factor in the country, pledging the unalloyed support of the group to the Nigerian armed forces.

Olowu urged the military to continue to be patriotic and make the country proud, adding that their efforts would not be in vain.

On his advocacy for the improved budget for the military, Olowu said it has paid off because the defence budget has increased.

He also commended the military for harmonious working relationships with other security agencies in terms of intelligence and support.

Explaning the meaning of the annual general meeting of the group, Commander Seidu rtd, said the annual get-together by the NDA Regular Course 29 is called ‘Sit Out’ in military tradition, which is known as AGM.

According to him, the 2024 AGM was held in Maiduguri, while the 2025 AGM is ongoing at Continental Hotels, Osogbo.

The chairman of the local organising committee, Brig-Gen Oluwabunmi Oyebade, rtd, thanked Olowu Kuta for the warm reception.

He said the ancient town was lucky to have Oba Makama as their king because of the development his ascendancy to the throne of his forebears has brought to Kuta town.

The retired army general said it was Olowu who facilitated the bridge linking Kuta with Ede, which has been neglected for more than 100 years.

Oyebade said the role of the army is not to rule but to support the civilian administration.

The group also presented an award to Olowu Kuta for his support for the military, both serving and retired.

Dignitaries at the ceremony include former director of army operations, Lt Gen Lamidi Adeosun, former House of Representatives, Hon Amobi Yinusa Akintola, Oba Ismaila Fabunmi, Oba Adetoyese Taiwo Opeyemi and Olaota of Osunwoyin, Oba Okunola Olufemi, amongst others.