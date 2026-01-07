Olowu Cautions Against Political Meddling In Awujale’s Selection Process

The Ogun State Government and politicians have been advised against interfering in the selection process of the Awujale of Ijebuland, which is basically a traditional affair.

Olori Ebi of Keregbetu of Ijebuland, Prince Adegboyega Hanifata Olowu stated this while speaking with members of Ijebu Elites Club of Ogun State in his office in Ijebu Ode yesterday, added that any political interference in such a tradi- tional matter could lead to unrestand chaos in Ijebuland.

Prince Olowu said that Obaship succession is basically a traditional affair, which he said politicians should not dabble into. He expressed concern over the “increasing politicisation of the selection process” of traditional rulers, warning that government interference in matters historically decided by the Ifa oracle could erode cultural authenticity and destabilise communities.

Olowu also raised an eyebrow on the move by Hon Ademorin Aliu Kuye, the Otunba Ajana, on his aspiration to become the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

He said that Otunba Ajana did not receive his title from Fusengbuwa during Oba Sikiru Adetona’s lifetime, and raised questions about his claim to the throne.

“If Kuye took the Otunba Ajana title from Gbelegbuwa Ruling House, it is inconsistent for him to claim Fusengbuwa ties now,” he said.