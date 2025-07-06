Olowu Applauds COAS For Reinvigorating Nigerian Army

As the Nigerian Army concludes its annual Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) in Kaduna, the Olowu of Kuta, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, has lauded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for revitalising the Nigerian Army and restoring confidence among troops.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the revered monarch praised the COAS for leading from the front and inspiring the Nigerian Army to greater operational efficiency.

Olowu specifically commended the recent declaration by the Army Chief that Nigeria’s borders are no longer being exploited by insurgents to launch attacks. He described the statement as reassuring and a testament to the Nigerian Army’s growing capability in counter-insurgency operations.

“The Nigerian Army, backed by air components, has recorded tremendous successes in recent operations. These have significantly weakened the insurgency threatening our national security,” Oba Makama stated.

While applauding the Army’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity, the monarch urged the troops not to relent in their efforts. He also called on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the military through timely intelligence sharing and patriotic cooperation.

“I want the COAS, his commanders, and troops to know that we are praying for their success,” the monarch said. “We also continue to pray for the families of those who have paid the supreme sacrifice to preserve the sovereignty of our country.”

Olowu noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has further motivated the military to excel, particularly in their mandate to ensure peace and security across the country.

“But like the popular saying goes, ‘the reward of hard work is more work.’ The Army must sustain the momentum,” he added.

Speaking earlier at a press briefing to herald NADCEL 2025, Lt. Gen. Oluyede affirmed the Army’s commitment to national security and democratic stability.

He said:

“The Nigerian Army will not relent in its efforts to ensure the security of the Nigerian people and the perpetuity of our democracy.”

The COAS emphasized that the annual celebration offers the Army an opportunity to honour the heroism and sacrifices of its personnel, both past and present.

“In recent times, our nation has had to contend with enemies of peace and agents of chaos. But the Army has risen to the occasion, denying these terrorists the opportunity to disrupt our socio-cultural heritage or defile the sanctity of our sovereignty,” Oluyede said.