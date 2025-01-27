Oloworaran: It Is In Police Best Interest To Remain In Contributory Pension Scheme

Share

The Director-General, National Pension Commission, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, in this interview, speaks on progress made with the CPS so far and why the police should drop the idea of pulling out Abdulwahab Isa reports

One of the challenges of the Contributory Pension Scheme is that many states are not subscribing to it. How would you address this issue?

The issue of states not keying into the contributory pension scheme has been on the front burner for a long time. I think only about seven states so far out of 36 states have keyed into the scheme.

However, what I can tell you now, is that the narrative is gradually changing, and I am pleased to announce that Abia State has recently joined the scheme. Our plan is that in the coming year, (2025) we will have more states join as we continue to advocate the importance of joining the scheme.

The problem with delay in payment of retirement benefits, especially accrued rights, is persisting. How are you tackling this challenge?

Yes, retirees from treasury-funded ministries, departments, and agencies had faced delays since March 2023.

However, progress has been made in recent weeks, with the federal government disbursing N44bn under the 2024 budget appropriation to settle accrued pension rights.

Moving forward, we have also put in place initiatives that we are collaborating with the federal government to implement. We want to institutionalize a sustainable solution, by ensuring retirees get their benefits as and when due.

The commission is currently seeking approvals for a plan designed to prevent future delays, ensuring that retirees access their benefits promptly. We want to ensure that this sort of delay never happens again. Once you retire, you get your benefits as and when due.

The pension sector has experienced steady asset growth, what do you think is responsible for the consistent growth?

The total pension fund assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have reached N21.92 trillion as of October 2024. This is attributed to contributions from 10.53 million registered participants.

It is even expected to hit N22 trillion by the end of the year. The growth is part of the commission’s commitment to safeguarding contributors’ savings through prudent management and sustainable growth practices.

The numbers you see here reflect our unwavering commitment to fund safety, prudent management, and sustainable growth.

What are your plans to expand the scheme, especially the micro pension plan?

Expanding pension coverage also remains a top priority. The commission plans to leverage technology to boost participation in its advanced Micro Pension Plan, particularly targeting informal sector workers.

This aligns with our vision of inclusive growth and financial stability for all. We aim to make it easier for everyday Nigerians to save for retirement.

Does inflation, naira devaluation impact pension growth?

The economic realities of 2024 and the preceding years have presented unique challenges. High inflation, devaluation of the naira, and the lingering effects of unorthodox monetary policies have eroded the real value of pension funds, thus impacting the purchasing power of contributors.

But in response to these economic pressures, PenCom has initiated a comprehensive review of its investment regulations.

The reforms aim to enhance the resilience of pension funds by prioritizing investments in inflation-protected instruments, alternative assets, and foreign currencydenominated investments.

Our goal is to safeguard contributor savings and ensure resilience against future economic volatility.

The Nigeria Police Force has consistently expressed its desire to leave the scheme. What are your thoughts?

The police are fighting for a righteous course, but how you go about fighting a righteous cause should be appropriate. Whilst the cause is righteous, the solution is not exiting the Contributory Pension Scheme, be

cause what we’ve seen in the past is mismanagement of funds for police functions. What the CPS does is to insulate police funds from mismanagement and ensures that funds are safe and well managed.

We will continue to engage in that regard, on how to ensure that the police stay within the CPS scheme, and engage on how perhaps they can get better benefits and remain within the scheme because remaining in the scheme is the best thing for the police themselves and the best thing for Nigeria as a whole.

Is there a window for Nigerians in the diaspora to contribute to the scheme?

We want to see how we can open the Contributory Pension Scheme to Nigerians in diaspora and we are working on the guidelines. I think before the end of the first quarter of next year, we should be able to release some guidelines to guide the contributions for Nigerians in the diaspora.

What major milestones achieved this year?

This year (2024), we achieved a major milestone with the launch of the e-Application Portal for Pension Clearance Certificates (PCC) in October 2024. This initiative replaces the manual process, enabling companies to seamlessly apply for and receive PCCs online.

This year we have so far issued 38,528 PCCs, significantly enhancing ease of doing business and ensuring compliance. Additionally, the pension Industry shared service Initiative is in advanced stages of implementation.

This initiative will digitize pension contributions and remittances, ensuring seamless processing of Retirement Savings Account contributions and resolving discrepancies caused by incomplete remittance details.

To further enhance contributors’ experiences, we have introduced a revised programmed withdrawal template, simplifying access to voluntary contributions and revising the threshold for lump-sum payments in line with the new minimum wage.

These measures are designed to make retirement processes more efficient and user centric.

What is the outlook like, the shared vision?

As we integrate technology into every facet of the pension industry, we are shaping a future where the CPS becomes more accessible, reliable, and sustainable.

However, this transformation requires your unwavering support as media practitioners. Your role in amplifying our efforts and enlightening stakeholders across Nigeria is crucial.

Together, we can ensure that every Nigerian, including the most vulnerable, has access to a secure and dignified retirement.

How is PenCom handling petitions against the PFAs by unsatisfied customers?

Pencom has an email. We do have complaint email, right? So, there’s an email that everyone can send their complaints to Pencom.

We are also on Twitter now X; we are on Instagram, we are on Facebook, we are active on all social media spaces . Go there and hashtag PenCom, somebody will pick up your complaints.

In the nearest future, we are also looking at having a centralized system where Pencom itself can monitor the complaints across the industry and make sure that the players in the sectors are doing what they are supposed to do and treating complaints promptly.

And in addition to that, that also allows us to see trends. We can work with data to know what people complain about PFAs, but that’s the longer-term solution. Right now, as I speak, you can go to our social media and report any issue you may have.

You can email us. We respond to all the emails, and I check it myself. So, the Consumer Protection Department, they review all the emails, they provide responses, they send reports, and I check it. So, these people should feel free to contact me and come to report such PFAs.

You spoke about rebranding the micro pension scheme. Could you speak to the Pencom plan in that regard?

I said we need to drive the spark in the micro pension. That’s an area that I am very passionate about. It’s important that we get the informal sector into the CPS, particularly ordinary Nigerians.

Since I resumed office, I’ve been having a series of engagements with the operators and within Pencom, on how we can drive micro pension in the next few months.

What we hope to do, is have a rebranding, because right now we call it micro pension and there are some people in the informal sector who are not micro; they are far from being micro.

You have people in Nollywood, you have people who are running their own businesses, small businesses but make a lot of income. The micro pension doesn’t resonate across much.

What we are trying to do, is to rebrand and give it a name that resonates across all Nigerians. What we want to do in the rebranding, is to make it personal to people.

It will just be one name. We will have an umbrella name, and then we will have segments that speak to various components of society such that people can feel and buy into it and will also take up products that address concerns of these separate components of the society.

So that’s what we are looking at. Micro pension will still come under that umbrella. I always tell my people, one thing I’m passionate about is ordinary Nigerians.

Yes, we know they’re struggling. Things are tough, but we must get them to see the opportunities. We’re trying to look at how we can incentivize them such that they are propelled to contribute.

Imagine that things are taught today, and as ordinary Nigerians and you don’t have savings, what then happens in your old age? And things are getting tough. So that’s an area we are passionate about and we are working on it.

So, in the next few months, maybe through the next year (2025) we will focus on it. It’s a huge plan in terms of how we want to expand the current micro pension scheme, and we are working on that.

And I do hope and pray that we make a success of it. My prayer and aspiration for the scheme, is to bring the informal sector into the CPS.

Can you give us a progress report with regard to states and their level of compliance?

As of today, we have eight states out of 36 states that are fully compliant, who are making contributions. The remaining states are at various stages. Some of them have passed bills. Some of them have not.

Since I came on board, having states sign up for CPS is my priority. My plan is to ensure that within the next two, three years, all 36 states will be within the CPS scheme.

As I mentioned earlier, I’m pleased to notify everyone that Abia state has passed the law. The governor is very optimistic, the law they passed, I think, is one of the best I’ve seen, because I haven’t seen anyone who has criminalized not remitting pensions for citizens. Abia State has done that. We want to, encourage all states to toe the line.

