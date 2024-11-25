Oloworaran Confirmed As Director-General, PenCom

Share

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Ms Omolola Oloworaran as the Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service during yesterday’s plenary.

Oloworaran, who was appointed DG in July, 2024, assumed the role in acting capacity pending the conclusion of confirmation processes by the Nigerian Senate, as required by the Pension Reform Act 20 A strong advocate of innovation and process reengineering, Omolola brings to PenCom over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.

This illustrious career, which commenced at Citibank, saw her traverse other renowned Firms including Renaissance Capital, FDHL Consulting, Stanbic IBTC Bank and First Bank where she served as the Group Head of First Shared Services.

A Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and member of the Chartered Institute of Securities And Investment (CISI), Omolola is an accounting graduate from the University of Ilorin.

She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Manchester Business School and has also participated in the Transforming Business Using AI (TBAI) Programme at the renowned INSEAD Business School in France.

A statement from the Commission expressed optimism in Omolola’s poise to explore new frontiers in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) by sustaining pension assets on the growth trajectory, ensuring increased CPS membership and supporting coverage expansion initiatives.

Share

Please follow and like us: