Olowookere: Lawyers Make Case For Fair Sentencing

Share

Lawyers have called on judges to ensure fairness in handling down judgement in cases brought before them. This call was sequel to an uproar that trailed the sentencing of a minor to death by hanging for stealing fowl in Osun State. TUNDE OYESINA reports

Some senior lawyers have made a strong case for fair sentencing by judges in the various cases brought before them for adjudication.

The call by the lawyers was sequel to instances of harsh judgement being handed down for lesser offence. The most recent incident was the uproar that followed the verdict of a death sentence passed on a minor, Segun Olowookere and one, Morakinyo Sunday, in December 2010 for stealing fowls in Osun State.

The uproar had however prompted the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to set up a committee to look into the circumstance of the case with the aim of granting state pardon. Justice Sakariyah Oyejide Falola, who was compulsorily retired by the National Judicial Council (NJC) in 2023, sentenced Segun and Morakinyo to death by hanging in December 2010 for stealing fowls.

They were charged with conspiracy, robbery and stealing, offences that were contrary to Section 6(b) and 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearm (Special Provisions) Act, cap R 11 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Section (390) (1) Criminal Code Law, Cap 34, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

Under Section 2 (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearm (Special Provisions) Act, the punishment for robbery is death by “hanging” or “firing squad”.

The Section reads thus: “2 (a) any offender mentioned in subsection (1) of this section armed with any firearms or any offensive weapon or is in company with any person so armed; or (b) at or immediately before or immediately after the time of the robbery the said offender wounds or uses any personal violence to any person, he offender shall be liable upon conviction under this Act to be sentenced to death”.

Media report indicated that Olowookere and Sunday broke into the residence of Balogun Tope, a police officer in Okuku, Osun State, and stolen some of his property.

With six witnesses, Osun State Solicitor General, Abiola Adewemimo, led the prosecution to inform the court that Olowookere (then 17 years old) and Sunday were seen around the officer’s building on November 13, 2010, with a cutlass and a dane gun.

The prosecution also stated that the convicts had confessed that it was not the first time they would steal fowls belonging to the complainant.

“They also stated that they had earlier robbed Alhaja Umani Oyewo in her house and stole broilers, eggs and kegs of vegetable oil from the house,” Adewemimo further told the court.

Based on Adewemimo’s submissions, Justice Falola, then sitting at the Okuku Division of the Osun High Court, convicted the two men as follows: death sentence for conspiracy; life sentence for robbery; and three years imprisonment for stealing.

Considering the fact that they were minors, Falola then recommended that the state governor could use his prerogative to commute the death sentence to 10 years imprisonment. There was however no evidence that the convicts had any legal representation throughout the case.

Olowookere’s parents kick

Piqued by the development, Olowookere’s parents insisted that their child did not commit the offence for which he was convicted. Olanrewaju and Folashade, Olowookere’s parents were interviewed by Biola Adebayo, an actress.

They narrated that an unnamed police boss requested N30,000 to free their son, but they could not raise that amount at the time.

“We are here to beg Nigerians to help us. In 2010, I was at the shop where I was renting out cassettes, and at about 11 am, some police officers came around, “We later found out some students from Segun’s school were in their vehicle and they said they were arrested because of the theft of a chicken and eggs.

Truth be told, Segun does not eat chicken. Because I trained broilers. He refused to run away, telling us that he didn’t know anything about the theft of the chicken. “They came back around 9 pm in the night and he was eventually arrested.

It was when I visited the station that I knew who owned the chicken and eggs. He was just like a brother to me. I was told by the DPO in charge to bring N30,000 so my son could be released but after running around, all I could raise was N20,000 which he refused to collect”, Olanrewaju said.

Gov. Adeleke’s intervention

There now seems to be freedom on the way for Olowookere following Governor Adeleke’s announcement that he had directed Osun’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to initiate the process of granting him pardon.

“I have received the report of a case of a young man reportedly sentenced to death by hanging in Osun State for stealing a fowl.

“Consequently, I have directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Osun State, to commence full investigation into the matter and initiate processes to grant prerogative of mercy to the young man.

Osun is a land of justice and equity and must ensure fairness and protection of the sanctity of lives. “I assure members of the public that this matter is receiving my direct attention with every sense of urgency also attached to our response to the matter”, the governor said.

Instances of unfair sentencing

A case in question is the death sentence for blasphemy in 2020 where a Sharia Court in Kano sentenced a musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad. Also in 2017, a court in Lagos sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stealing N15,000.

In addition, in 2019, a court in Lagos sentenced a woman to 14 years in prison for attempting to take her own life. These instances highlight concerns about fairness, equality, and the rule of law in Nigeria’s justice system.

Meanwhile, civil societies in Nigeria had at different occasions condemned unfair sentencing practices, advocating for reforms and justice. For instance, the Human Rights Watch had criticized Nigeria’s justice system for imposing harsh sentences, including death penalties, for non-violent crimes.

Amnesty International also at a time expressed concerns over unfair trials and sentencing, particularly in cases involving blasphemy and corruption. The Nigerian Bar Association had at a time condemned instances of unfair sentencing, emphasizing the need for judicial reforms and adherence to the rule of law.

Lawyers position

In his comments, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, noted that, “a case that is legally decided can only be revisited either by appeal or by leave of the other party to the case in our legal jurisprudence”.

“The facts of the case at hand fall within these categories, however, to critically look at the narrative of the case, some pertinent questions beg for answers.

“Why was the judge who presided over the case sacked, if the news is true?. Looking at it from that angle, the judge is not a correct individual.

“And for the case he adjudicated upon to gain such a public outcry, suggest that he was a man of questionable character. “Looking at the subject of the crime and the weight of the judgement, it is critically clear that the punishment is far too heavy and also considering the nominal complainant a police officer.

“The presumed offence must have been over-exaggerated, just to achieve the aim of getting the boy killed. “To my mind, nature must have risen in defence of the young man, who is supposed to be corrected by the law but rather the sacked judge decided to use a sledgehammer to kill a fly.

“I believe the accused and his parents will be eternally grateful to Governor Adeleke. The governor has become an instrument used by God to free this boy whose life was on the death roll. Section 212 of 1999 gives the Governor the prerogative to act within the laws of his State.

May God bless the Governor”. In his submissions, a right activist, Abiodun Olugbemide, said “Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, gives a governor the power to either reduce a sentence or remove it outrightly, and on that note, Governor Adeleke of Osun State,has the power to intervene, just as he has done.

“Nevertheless, it is necessary to look critically into what brought about the prerogative of mercy in the first place; sentencing a young boy to death by hanging, for stealing fowl and eggs. “From what I gathered, the boy has already spent 14 years in prison. Death sentence is for capital offence.

Was there any use of weapons, which could have shifted the circumstance from mere robbery to armed robbery? Was there a loss of life? Was the offender a mature citizen or a minor? All these would play vital roles in shedding more light into what actually informed such a sentencing.

“Having looked into all these, and considering the outburst on the street, it is obvious that people are not even interested in whether the young man was armed during the crime or not, but that if an individual is caught stealing something as low in value as fowl and eggs, considering what the prices of these items would be, fourteen years ago, then, the corrupt politicians who have mortgaged not just our present lives, but that of the generations unborn, should not just attract death penalty, but a slow and steady death, its execution carried out in public!

“In my opinion, once the young man is released, legal practitioners should take his case up, free of charge, and ensure that the young man is compensated.

This is what a layman wants to see, and needs to see. Our judicial system is not to witch-hunt the poor, then become docile in the presence of the high and mighty”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"