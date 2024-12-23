Olowookere: Lawyers Make Case For Fair Sentencing Lawyers: FG’s Claim Of Improved Security Inaccurate, Misleading

Share

FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU writes that lawyers have expressed outrage over a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which detailed how about N2.2 trillion was paid by more than 2 million Nigerians kidnapped across the country within a year

Some senior lawyers have expressed deep concerns over a report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which narrated how about two million, two hundred and thirty-five thousand, nine hundred and fifty-four million (2,235,954) Nigerians kidnapped across the country between May 2023 and April 2024 paid about N2.2 trillion to secure their release from their kidnappers.

The lawyers, while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend, also fault claims by the Federal Government that security situation across the country has improved, saying the situation on ground suggested otherwise.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had last week, through a report, revealed that the northeastern and northwestern regions of Nigeria recorded the highest figures of fatalities, with nearly 700,000 people killed across the country between May 2023 and April 2024.

In the report titled ‘The Crime Experienced and Security Perception Survey (CESPS) 2024’, it was revealed that 614,937 people were killed nationwide. Of this figure, 206,030 deaths were recorded in the banditry ravaged North-West, while 188,992 deaths occurred in the North-East, a region plagued by years of insurgency perpetrated by Boko Haram and its splinter groups.

The report attributed the killings to factors such as “socio-economic conditions, cultural norms, gang activity, organized crime and political instability.” NBS stated that rural areas recorded 335,827 incidents of murder, while urban areas accounted for 279,110.

According to the NBS, “Further analysis by zones indicated that the North-West had the highest number of murder cases (206,030), followed by the North-East (188,992), while the least was recorded in the South-West (15,693)”.

The report also noted that 2.2 million Nigerians (2,235,954) were kidnapped during the period under review, with N2.2 trillion (N2,231,772,563,507) paid as ransom. The NBS highlighted that kidnapping was more prevalent in rural areas, adding that the NorthWest recorded the highest number of kidnapping cases, with 1,420,307 people abducted.

The report further stated that the North-Central followed with 317,837 kidnappings, while the South-East recorded the least cases, with 110,432 incidents.

“The North-West reported the highest ransom paid, totalling N1.2 trillion, while the South-East recorded the least, with N85.4 billion. “Households in urban areas paid an average of ₦3.7 million in ransom, compared to ₦2.3 million in rural areas. “Among the reported kidnapping cases, 82.1% of abducted individuals were released, 12.8% were killed, 3.3% remain in captivity, and 1.3% of cases had unknown outcomes”, the report further indicated.

The NBS report further revealed that nearly half (49.3%) of kidnapping incidents occurred at or near the victim’s home, 19.4% on the street, and 15.2% while driving or travelling in motor vehicles.

Nine per cent of the cases occurred in what the NBS described as “collective transportation,” while 4.7% occurred “at work/ school or outside work/school”. The report attributed kidnapping incidents to political, criminal or terrorist motives, as well as personal, family and custody disputes.

FG’s response

Responding to the NBS report, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to transparency and data-driven governance.

Bwala while acknowledging the severity of the figures contained in the NBS report asserted that the country had witnessed a significant decline in incidents such as kidnappings, armed banditry and cattle rustling. He highlighted a reduction in attacks by IPOB and its affiliate group, the Eastern Security Network, in the Southeast.

Bwala also credited the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based instigator, for helping to curb violence in the region. Even in the North, Bwala noted a notable decline in school attacks as evidence of progress in combating insecurity, reiterating the presidency’s determination to improve security and address the challenges highlighted in the report.

He said: “Facts speak for themselves. The country has witnessed a drastic decline in cases of incessant kidnappings in the South, armed banditry, and cattle rustling in the North, especially the Northwest.

“The activities of the proscribed group from the Southeast, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and its affiliate—the Eastern Security Network, otherwise known as ‘Unknown Gunmen’—have largely reduced.

“More importantly, the recent arrest of the Finland-based agent provocateur, Simon Ekpa, who had hitherto instigated endless onslaughts on people from the Southeast, is a significant development.

“On the Northern flank, Nigerians have seen fewer school attacks in the outgoing year, contrary to what was obtainable in recent years.This, no doubt, further lends credence to the fight against crime by the current administration”.

The situation is dire, and yet, the government claims otherwise

Incidents of kidnapping, banditry and herdsmen attacks

Kidnapping became rampant in the northwest in 2024. On December 10, suspected gunmen raided Kakin Dawa village in Nigeria’s Zamfara State, abducting no fewer than 50 women and children, according to police reports. In Benue State (North-Central), on August 15, at least 20 medical and dental students travelling for a convention were kidnapped by gunmen.

They were, however, freed days later. On May 10, gunmen abducted more than 100 people during a night raid on three villages in Zamfara State. In Kaduna State, one of the regions mostly affected by violence from armed gangs, approximately 100 people, including women and children, were kidnapped during attacks on March 18, 2024, according to police reports.

Earlier, on March 12, gunmen dressed in army uniforms seized more than 61 people from Kajuru village in Kaduna. They arrived undetected by parking their motorbikes away from the village. On March 7, over 200 students, some as young as seven, were kidnapped in a daytime attack in Kaduna, marking the largest school kidnapping since 2021.

The students were later rescued in a military operation. On December 26, 2023, suspected gunmen attacked remote villages in north-central Plateau State, killing at least 140 people. Governor Caleb Mutfwang confirmed the incident in a broadcast, stating that the assailants targeted 17 communities in “senseless and unprovoked” attacks, burning most houses in the area.

A report released by SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence reveals that at least 1,056 Nigerians were killed in kidnap-related cases while their abductors demanded N10.9 billion between July 2023 and June 2024.

The report further suggests that whether through Boko Haram in the Northeast, armed gangs in the North Central and Northwest, secessionist violence in the Southeast, or gang-related issues in the Southwest, widespread kidnapping for ransom has emerged as a common thread among Nigeria’s diverse security threats.

Specifically, between July 2023 and June 2024, SBM research discovered that no fewer than 7,568 people were abducted in 1,130 incidents across the country.

“In that same period, kidnappers demanded at least the sum of N10,995,090,000 (approximately $6,871,931) as ransom but received N1,048,110,000, a mere 9.5 percent of the money demanded, indicating that kidnappers have become less targeted in their victimology,” the report stated.

“Of the 1,130 reported kidnapping cases, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina recorded the highest numbers of incidents and victims. “While Zamfara reported 132 incidents with 1,639 victims, Kaduna had 113 incidents with 1,113 victims, and Katsina reported 119 incidents with 887 victims,” the report added.

According to SBM, these three states also recorded the highest number of civilian deaths. “In the year under review, kidnapping has become more lethal, with 1,056 people killed in 1,130 reported kidnap incidents. On average, someone is killed each time there is an attempted kidnap,” it stated.

Captioned ‘From Reaping: Economics of Nigeria’s Kidnapping Industry’, the report noted that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had the highest ransom demands, followed closely by Lagos and Kaduna.

The report, while comparing geopolitical zones, stated that the Southeast recorded the highest ransom paid and collection rate overall.

“This year, as in previous years, kidnappers have continued to demand in-kind payments from victims’ families, ranging from food, drinks, and cigarettes in the South to motorcycles in the North,” SBM reported.

A notable feature of this year’s kidnapping incidents, the report highlighted, is the prevalence of mass abductions, particularly in the North, where at least five people are abducted in a single event.

The SBM report further indicated that, from January to June, there had been 135 mass abduction incidents involving at least five victims per incident, with 3,277 people kidnapped and 125 killed. Analysis by SBM shows that women are more frequently kidnapped than men.

Comparing kidnapping incident trends from 2022 to 2024, the report indicated that the South has seen only a slight increase in absolute numbers, while the North has experienced a dramatic rise in incidents this year, surpassing the combined totals of the previous two years and signaling a rapidly worsening and out-of-control situation.

“As the country’s economic challenges deepen and more individuals fall below the poverty line, more people have taken to kidnapping for ransom for survival.

“To prevent this crime from becoming an entrenched norm, there is an urgent need for a comprehensive and coordinated effort to disrupt the financial flows that sustain these criminal activities,” the report recommended.

National figures from SBM also revealed that more civilians have died during kidnap attempts than kidnappers and security agents combined. “The public’s involvement in meeting these ransom demands presents a significant danger.

“As kidnappers realize that their demands are being met not just by families, but by entire communities or public contributions, they are likely to become even more resolute and unyielding.

“This shift in the burden of ransom payments from families and governments to the public could lead to a dangerous escalation in the frequency and severity of kidnappings,” the report concluded.

Atiku’s warnings

In his remarks, a former Vice President and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, cautioned against politicizing data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), emphasizing that such actions would be counterproductive.

Through a statement issued by his media office, Atiku stressed the importance of accuracy in data and statistics for developmental purposes.

He noted that the timing of the alleged hack of the NBS website, which occurred shortly after the release of concerning security statistics, was suspicious.

The statement reads: “The unprecedented claim that the website of the National Bureau of Statistics has been hacked is an unpleasant development that adds to the string of bad tidings that have characterized the Bola Tinubu administration.

“This development, coming on the heels of the recent data published by the NBS on the Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey, underscores the credibility crisis of the current administration.

“These are strange times in Nigeria, and it is hoped that the situation at hand is not an underhand attempt to undermine the integrity of data primarily used for planning, development, and research purposes.

“Subjecting data and statistics, such as those collected, analysed, and released by the NBS, to manipulation or political considerations is counterproductive.

“That is why the claim that the NBS website was compromised— the first time in its history—should raise serious concerns about the fidelity of the statistics it releases to the public.

“Moreover, the timing of this so-called hack, occurring shortly after the release of damning statistics on security, is suspicious. “We may be tempted to assume that every statistic released by the Bureau is now an outcome of hacking”

The rise in terrorism can be linked to widespread poverty

CDS’ position

In the meantime, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has pledged to involve Nigerians in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The military chief also stated that the armed forces would conduct their operations against insecurity in accordance with the laws of the land.

“I recognise the significance of leading the thousands of devoted and distinguished servicemen and women to provide a secure and peaceful environment for the Nigerian people to freely engage in their legitimate enterprises, in line with the constitutional mandate of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

“In this regard, the AFN, under my leadership, will be people-centric by prioritizing and safeguarding our people and their legitimate way of life as prescribed by the Nigerian constitution,” General Musa said.

Lawyers speak

Responding to claims by the Federal Government that there has been a significant reduction in incidents of kidnappings, armed banditry, and cattle rustling across Nigeria, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Solo Akuma, expressed scepticism, arguing that the situation remains far from satisfactory.

Chief Akuma noted that while some may rely on statistical data to support the assertion of improvement, the reality on the ground paints a different picture.

“Percentage-wise, we have not achieved much,” he said, emphasizing that the progress reported does not reflect a substantial improvement. The silk cited ongoing public fears as evidence of the insecurity that still grips the nation.

“People are still frightened. Why is it that they no longer move by road?” Akuma asked, pointing to widespread concerns over kidnapping and armed robbery.

According to him, a significant portion of travelers now opts for air travel, incurring additional costs, to avoid the risks associated with road travel.

“If the situation had truly improved as claimed, there should have been a reversal in the way people move,” Akuma argued, suggesting that the public’s travel choices demonstrate a lack of confidence in road safety.

In his comments, Another SAN, Mba Ukweni, refuted claims of a decline in insecurity across Nigeria, describing such assertions as inaccurate and misleading.

Ukweni accused government of suppressing reports on incidents such as kidnappings, armed banditry, and cattle rustling, which he insists remain rampant, and argued that insecurity is far from declining. “The situation is dire, and yet, the government claims otherwise,” the SAN stated.

Ukweni alleged that government officials are complicit in the growing insecurity, accusing them of orchestrating killings and framing opposition figures. He claimed that his complaints to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other security officials have yielded no results.

“There is impunity and highhandedness at unprecedented levels,” Ukweni remarked, lamenting the judiciary’s inability to act independently.

On his part, Amobi Nzelu (SAN) criticized the state of governance and security in Nigeria, expressing concerns over the persistence of terrorism, hardship, and poor adherence to the rule of law.

Nzelu rejected claims of progress in combating insecurity, citing ongoing attacks by armed groups and the inability of citizens in certain areas to sleep peacefully.

“There are parts of this country where people cannot close their eyes at night because of marauders armed with assault rifles,” he said.

He advocated for decisive action and the adoption of state policing to address these issues, emphasizing the importance of community level involvement to identify and tackle threats. Nzelu linked the rise in terrorism to widespread poverty, lamenting the exorbitant cost of living in the country.

Nzelu concluded by urging Nigerians to reflect on where the country went wrong and to advocate for systemic changes. “We need to address these foundational issues—poverty, insecurity, and the rule of law—if we hope to restore Nigeria to a better state,” he said.

In his submissions, Dr Abiodun Layonu (SAN) acknowledged that while Nigeria has witnessed a noticeable decline in incidents of kidnappings, armed banditry, and cattle rustling compared to the previous administration, the issues have not been completely eradicated.

“Even one incident of kidnapping is too much,” he stated, emphasizing the impossibility of achieving a crime-free society but advocating continuous efforts toward safety. “There are still incidents, but I think they’ve come down. That is the honest truth,” he remarked.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"