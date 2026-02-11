Olowookere Explains Plot Behind Poetic Whispers

The convener of the March 1 Poetic Whispers, Deji Olowookere, in an interview with New Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said people should expect soul inspiring poems, music and more. Excerpts…

What informs Poetic Whispers?

We are almost always on the move and the equipment we use are serviced and rejuvenated but the equipment own want to keep going. My compassion to calm down the heart, mind and soul of the populace birthed Poetic Whispers.

Since when have you been into this aspect of entertainment?

‘Poetic Whispers’ on its own is new but for over a decade, to say the least period, I have been into and involved with c u r a t i n g art events and performances. I have been involved in several movies, some directed and some I participated. Been to several poetic events especially the Festival of Poetry by Professor Bayo Lamikanra, organised by the Association of Nigeria Authors (ANA).

You have been away from the scene for a while, why?

So right to say, it is a return, like I narrated, the equipment owner broke down, more psychologically than physically, reason for the break.

What should the world expect on the day?

Oh please, come let down your hair, with relatable soul inspiring poems, music, Latin dance, spoken words, monologue, just arts subtle for unwinding and healing. It promises to be therapeutic.

Now that you have returned, is it going to be a one off or how often?

I want to believe ‘Poetic Whispers’ has come to stay and it will be larger than an individual. I’m looking at a biannual event.

With the response you are getting, how would you say people accepted it?

With the few that has been reached out to, they have received it with excitement and so much expectation I must say; and that’s why we are trying to reach out to more people to be part of this experience.

Who and who are expected to be there?

A little bit of everyone who loves to whisper with their hearts, you’ll see familiar faces and some surprises too. It’s really about sharing the moments together. You are in a good company.

You mentioned Festival of Poetry earlier on, what has been the experience like?

Thrilling experience. You forget about pressures and weights and just savour nature. Healing is the word.

Would you say it sharpened your skills?

Very much challenged and rekindled my skills, it makes me know that a used skill is better shaped.

Can you turn your life to a poetic one in just one word?

Ah, this question, where did you bring that from? It’s touching and resonates. I am currently working on a book titled ‘Itanmi’ meaning my story, I am hoping it comes out for the event. However, if I have to turn my life to a poetic one with just one word, I will say – Alchemy!