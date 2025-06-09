New Telegraph

June 9, 2025
Olowookere Confident Flamingos Will Shine At U-17 Women

Flamingos head coach, Bankole Olowookere, is optimistic the team will have a respectable outing at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Chile.

The West Africans have been placed in a tough group with France, Canada and Samoa. Despite the quality of teams in their group, Olowookere is optimistic they can go far in the competition.

This is a tournament, a competition,” Olowookere told the Super Falcons Show. “We need to compete with others, whether they are weak or strong.

That’s the only path to becoming a champion, an eventual winner. Nobody hands you a trophy without a fight.” The Flamingos exited the competition at the quarterfinal stage for the last time in the Dominican Republic.

