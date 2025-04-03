Olowo Replaces Deji As Chairman Ondo Council Of Traditional Rulers

Share

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, has replaced Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Ogunlade, as the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa made this announcement during a special meeting of the Council at the Obas’ Secretariat in Akure, the state capital, on Thursday.

While acknowledging the contributions of the outgoing leadership of the Council, the Governor commended the Deji of Akure for his support for his administration.

He said, “It is imperative to commend the outgoing Chairman of the Council of Obas, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Adelusi, Odundun II, for providing transformative leadership for the Council in the last two years.

“Kabiyesi, you have demonstrated capacity, love, and ingenuity in handling matters affecting the development of the State. I thank you for your selfless service and unwavering dedication.”

Reflecting on the achievements of his administration during the tenure of the outgoing Council, Governor Aiyedatiwa said: “We made significant progress in addressing long-standing chieftaincy matters through the diligent implementation of the Ondo State White Paper on the Hon. Justice C.E.T. Ajama Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

“This included the important elevation of many existing stools and the upgrading or recognition of some minor chieftaincies.”

He also noted the government’s decision to abolish the Grade ‘D’ Obas category, saying, “Before this milestone achievement, our administration had earlier abolished the class of Grade ‘D’ Obas in the State, thereby elevating all Obas in that category to Grade ‘C’ automatically.”

Another major achievement mentioned was the implementation of the 5% statutory allocation of the local governments for traditional rulers.

According to him, “This landmark decision underscores our belief in the crucial role you play and our commitment to providing the necessary impetus and resources to support your noble responsibilities within your domain.

“With great satisfaction, we witnessed the completion of the Ondo State Council of Obas’ Secretariat, the construction of which started many years ago.

“This dedicated facility stands as a symbol of our love and respect for this esteemed Council and will undoubtedly provide a more conducive environment for your deliberations and administrative functions.”

The Governor reassured the traditional rulers of continued support, promising further initiatives aimed at enhancing their status.

While officially dissolving the 11th Council, Governor Aiyedatiwa approved the formation of the 12th Council and announced its new leadership.

“On this note, I hereby dissolve the 11th Council of Obas in Ondo State. I also announce my approval of the 12th Council under the Chairmanship of His Imperial Majesty, Kabiyesi, the Olowo of Owo, Oba (Dr) Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye II”, the Governor said.

In his remarks, the Deji of Akure thanked the governor for his support of the traditional institution in the State, saying such support has been unprecedented.

Oba Aladetoyinbo, who said the governor had in the last year acceded to almost all the requests the Obas put before him, urged him to extend such a gesture to the new leadership of the Council.

In his acceptance speech, the Olowo of Owo thanked the governor for the appointment, promising to build on the productive relationship between the Council and the government.

Oba Ajibade commended the leadership style of Governor Aiyedatiwa, his model of governance, and the many achievements he has recorded since becoming governor.

While offering special prayers for the governor and his administration, Oba Oluwole Adesayo, the Ahaba of Ajagba, commended the governor on his developmental projects, improvements in infrastructure, employment of youths, and the recently approved constituency projects for House of Assembly members.

