Olowo Of Owo To Monarchs: Accept Tradition Or Step Aside

The Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, has criticized monarchs who abandon traditional practices after ascending the throne, urging them to either uphold the institution’s customs or vacate their positions.

Oba Ogunoye made this remark in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during a colloquium held to mark the 10th coronation anniversary of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi.

The first-class monarch was responding to a critique by journalist and scholar Dr. Festus Adedayo, who during the colloquium lamented that the traditional institution had lost many of its defining myths and cultural values, elements he said are essential for its relevance in nation-building.

Dr. Adedayo traced the historical significance of traditional institutions from the pre-colonial era to modern times, emphasizing that the current generation of monarchs has, in many cases, diluted the institution’s sacredness and public perception.

“The traditional institution must redeem itself if it wants to be taken seriously. It can do this by upholding the myths and comportment passed down from ancient times, including burial rites, sacred appearances, and dignified conduct,” Adedayo said.

In a firm rebuttal, Oba Ogunoye commended the Oyo State Government for preserving tradition in the recent selection of the new Alaafin of Oyo, but cautioned against generalizing criticisms of traditional rulers.

“You must identify specific individuals who have violated traditional norms rather than make sweeping generalizations,” he said. “Personally, I am a traditionalist to the core. Before becoming Olowo of Owo, I lived in the palace with my father for 25 years and fully understood the requirements. Tradition is not repugnant, it is a sacred heritage that must be preserved.”

Oba Ogunoye stressed that taking up the role of a monarch is a matter of choice, not compulsion.

“If you want to be an Oba, be prepared to abide by the customs. If you cannot, then don’t accept the position. It is not by force. Let us embrace our traditions, they are not in conflict with dignity or modernity,” he added.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who delivered the keynote address titled “Role of Nigeria’s Traditional Institution in Nation Building: Impediments and Prospects,” described the monarchy as a fundamental part of Nigeria’s heritage, older than oil discovery and even colonial rule.

Makinde maintained that traditional rulers remain pillars of identity, legitimacy, and social cohesion, and called on governments to invest in cultural institutions as part of strategic governance.

The colloquium also featured notable dignitaries including former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Oba of Ilu-Abo, Chief Olu Falae, who chaired the event; Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiye Fasoranti; representative of the Vice President, Dr. Tope Fasua; Ondo State Attorney General, Dr. Kayode Ajulo; Professor Adedayo Afe, and the celebrant, Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi.