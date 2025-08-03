Olowo Inaugurated As Life Patron Of EKSU Alumni Association

The Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ajibade Ogunoye, has been inaugurated as the Life Patron of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Alumni Association.

The honour was conferred on the monarch, an alumnus of the university, during the inauguration of the new executive of the Ondo State chapter of the association, led by Mr. Ade Arikawe.

Also honoured as patrons were Justice Temitope Adedipe, Hon. Sunday Olajide, Prince John Ola Mafo, and Hon. Tayo Abidakun. The investiture was performed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr. Kingsley Kuku, in recognition of their contributions to the development of the association.

In his remarks, Dr. Kuku urged members of the association to be worthy ambassadors of EKSU in their various spheres of influence. He said the institution had played a pivotal role in shaping their lives and deserved continued support from its alumni.

Speaking at the event, the Global President of the EKSU Alumni Association, Ambassador Seyi Idowu, highlighted the achievements of the national executive council under his leadership. He noted that the council had focused on deepening alumni engagement, expanding global networks, and giving back meaningfully to the university and its surrounding community.

Idowu emphasized that with the support of the Global Executive Council and strategic guidance from the BoT, led by Dr. Kuku, the association had made significant progress through various community outreach initiatives and support programmes. These include scholarships, mentorship schemes, infrastructural development, and partnerships with university stakeholders.

He reiterated the association’s commitment to upholding values of responsibility, service, and unity while building a legacy that reflects the best of EKSU alumni.

Idowu also announced that preparations were in top gear for the 2025 Global Alumni Convention, scheduled to hold in Ado-Ekiti on November 1, 2025. He said the event promises to be a memorable gathering of minds and hearts dedicated to the continued growth of the university and its alumni network.