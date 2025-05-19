SWDC: Olowo Hails Tinubu Over Akinola’s Appointment

Share

The Olowo of Owo kingdom, HRH Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye 11, has joined the growing list of prominent Yoruba traditional rulers and leaders that have applauded the appointment of Dr Charles Akinola as the Managing Director of the South West Development Commission (SWDC) by President Bola Tinubu.

Dr Akinola, a seasoned public policy advisor and development strategist with over 30 years of experience in public service, international development, and strategic governance, specialising in agricultural development, sustainable economic growth, and policy implementation across Nigeria and West Africa, was appointed on May 8th, 2025 by President Tinubu as pioneer MD of the SWDC.

However, speaking to Journalists, Oba Ogunoye, described Dr Akinola’s appointment as putting a square peg in a square hole, saying he will facilitate social and economic development in the South West.

According to the foremost traditional ruler, the training, political experience and exposure of Dr Akinola would help him succeed on the job.

“The appointment of Dr Akinola, I believe, is in the right direction. Dr Akinola is a square peg in a square hole.

“He’s eminently qualified, and going by his experiences over the years, his training and his political experiences, I believe it is gratifying that such a wonderful personality has been found worthy by President Tinubu for appointment as the MD of SWDC.

“Dr Akinola is a man of good character, of good learning, and a man who is out to work for the interest of the Yoruba people. Being given this appointment, I believe that he will be all out to service the good people of Yoruba land.

“This is a call for service and I know that he will give service, selfless service, for the benefit of the people of Yoruba land. I know for sure that he will use his political connections for our benefit.”

Oba Olowo who chronicled Dr Akinola’s early days in the kingdom of Owo, said the principle of Omoluabi imbibed by him during his formative age would help put him on a trajectory of growth and development of the region.

“He’s a man that has a great connection with this great Kingdom of Owo. His early years in life were in Owo. So, I believe he had imbibed our character and must have had it going him for the task ahead.

“The good people of Yoruba will expect much more deliverables from the SWDC as recently passed into law by Mr President.

“We appreciate Mr President for finding this wonderful personality to be charged with these moral roles and highly demanding office.”

The traditional ruler, however, charged Dr Akinola to ensure the security of lives, properties, Agriculture, employment and skill acquisition for youths should be his priority.

“Our people, the younger ones, educated and non-educated, who are not gainfully employed, should be provided with skills and training.

“There must be training of our youths in skilled labour such as carpentry, and revitalisation of technical colleges for the training of our youths rather than having University graduate without skills, thereby, increasing unemployment rate.”

“State Police is coming up now as the idea has been generally accepted throughout Nigeria. So, the commission should be at the forefront of the training of personnel and equipment for the policing system that will cover Yoruba land, either collectively as a civil unit of policing authority in the southwest or maybe on the individual basis of the states.

“The commission should network across the length and breadth of Yoruba land and ensure that our policing system will be top-notch and well-equipped with modern facilities, especially using Information Communication Technology (ICT), to secure the South West.

“On agriculture, value should be added to the agricultural produce. Value addition to agricultural produce, small-scale, large-scale, and medium-scale industries in all agricultural produce.

“The commission must think about the establishment of clusters of industries that will process our agricultural produce.

“We have to drive our agriculture through value addition and majorly towards exports to earn foreign exchange.

“I think this will go a long way in enabling the Yoruba nation to be much richer and foremost among other regions,” Oba Ogunoye stated.

