Olotu: How trapped funds affect Nigeria’s travel industry

The Managing Director of Dees Travels and Tours Limited, Mr Daisi Olotu, has attributed the delay by the government in releasing funds for the repatriation of the earnings of foreign airlines to the ongoing degeneration in the aviation sector. Speaking with New Telegraph at the weekend in Lagos, he said this was evident in skyrocketing fares and airlines’ threat to reduce or outrightly cease operations in Nigeria.

He inked this to Nigerians now preferring to travel to other African countries and even non-African countries to purchase tickets at cheaper rates. Olotu said, unfortunately, the downstream sector, like travel agencies and service and hospitality establishments, bears the brunt of this issue and faces imminent closure as a result of loss of businesses. He warned that if left unaddressed, this could result in a wide-spread economic fallout. He said,: “The aviation sector is a crucial revenue generator for any country significantly contributing to its economic growth. The movement of persons to and from Nigeria aids in the expansion of local businesses, boosting tourism and enhancing foreign direct investment. “These result in the increase of government revenue through taxes, rates, and other avenues that improve our nation’s economic standing.” Referring to a data publication from Statistica released in October 2021, he mentioned how Nigeria had over 5,000 travel agencies, saying, “imagine the number of Nigerians who will be out of jobs as a result, adding to the already overpopulated labour market.

“Additionally, the government stands to lose substantial revenue from taxes paid by these agencies, adding to the economic crises the country is facing. “It is against this backdrop that we appeal to the Nigerian government to find ways to resolve this problem. The release of $61 million falls short of the $812 million trapped funds. Immediate action is crucial to prevent further deterioration of the aviation industry and its alarming effect on the country’s economy,” he added. The release of $61 million, he said, fell short of the $812 million trapped funds, urging immediate action is crucial to prevent further deterioration of the aviation industry and its alarming effect on the country’s economy. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had penultimate week released $61 million to the airlines; a situation many analysts described as a drop in an ocean, urging the government to live up to its responsibility and in line with the Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) it has with many of the airline countries urgently defray the debt. While some airlines still accept naira for ticket purchases, the majority of the airlines prefer tickets to be paid in dollars while those paying with the Nigerian currency pay more than twice as much than tickets in neighboring countries like Ghana, Benin Republic, and Togo; a situation that had seen many Nigerians take a trip to those countries for their journeys.