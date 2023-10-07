OLOTA OF OTA, OBALANLEGE: Nobody Can Compel Me to Stand Up At Events, I’ll Curse the Person With Juju

Olota of Ota in Ogun State, HRM Oba (Prof.) Adeyemi Obalanlege, commemorated his 5th Anniversary on the throne in May. His reign has heralded significant developments in Ota, evident throughout the historic town. In an exclusive interview with the Saturday Telegraph team, led by the Deputy Editor, ADEKUNLE SALAMI and including OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI and ADEYINKA ADENIJI, the current Olota of Ota candidly addresses issues impacting the town. Excerpts:

How has it been in over five years that you ascended to the throne as The Olota of Ota?

In over five years, obviously there were ups and downs, but In terms of developing Ota, we’ve done so much. If you go to the town centre, you will see Ansar-Ud-Deen Comprehensive High School and St. Michael Primary School, and what we have done there. We have about four or five other schools, which we have repaired.

You’ll see a lot of turnaround there. We have some regenerations, and we have a mini stadium within the school complex. We have built new halls, basketball courts, handball courts and there have been a lot of renovations within the last two years that made St. Michael Primary school to come first in the whole of Nigeria as the best public primary school. The award was given last year in Abuja.

Apart from that, the Presidency also built a skill acquisition centre, a storey building built on two plots of land near Iganmode Club at the back of Ambassador School off Idiroko Road to train our young ones. The construction of a new town hall of 1,000 capacity is ongoing along Itele Road by the Federal government as well.

Within the last five years, the palace was also built and also as you come into the palace you would see a community hall that was built by the presidency. In terms of development we are on course and more are expected this year. The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also built and it’s functioning.

It is located near the revenue office in Ota. If you look around the town, you’ll see different businesses springing up here and there, though there is recession, there is no recession here in Ota. There’s another big shopping Mall being built near Winners’ Chapel. With all these coming up, I believe we’re doing well.

I think there’s enough social life and nightlife in Ota and I can confirm Ota is safe if you look at the security network: the Nigerian police, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, the civil defense, the vigilante, and our local hunters you’ll find out that to a high extent, we’re doing fine in terms of security except for the Ijoko area where we are having issues with cultists but the Sango DPO is on top of it and so also, the Kabiyesi Oni- joko of Ijoko.

As a communication expert, what is your view on fake news and the way rumours are spreading in the country?

To me, the only media we can trust is traditional media which is the News- papers, normal TV stations and radio stations but now that the issue of citizen journalism has taken another dimension due to technology, it is not all that comes your way that you believe otherwise you just fall for it.

Fake news is not only within the communication industry. If you look at the banking industry, if you want to go into your account there could be a fake website that’ll come up just to take away your details; it has eaten deep into so many areas of our lives.

There has to be a selective kind response, you don’t respond to everything you see positively, you should be able to determine whether something is fake, especially when you see that something is too generous and if you see a particular news story that is too good to be true then you need to check. Again, it has taken citizens to an area where they have to check whatever they consume in terms of news items. That is what technology has led us into.

Ota is an indigenous town, but has modernisation of Ota affected its culture because people feel there is need for the preservation of our culture?

We are not losing our culture in Ota and Ota Parapo towns. For instance, look at the way I’m dressed, this is the way our forefathers used to dress. We have brought back our culture and during the celebration of Isese Festival, we showcased what we have in Ota. There was a display by our Egungun where there was a bonfire and the Egungun entered into the bonfire and came out without getting burned.

There was also another one that sat down on nothing and balanced on nothing. These things are part of our cultural heritage. We also encourage our youths to dress in our native attire. In Ota, I think we are not doing badly in terms of upholding our culture. I can assure you that Ota still has our power arsenal, but we are careful to curse people.

Has Ota benefitted from the array of industries in the town in terms of corporate social responsibility?

I will say no but I believe the Governor is aware of this, and he is doing something to ensure that we are well taken care of and one of the things that the Government is going is the Agbara-Atan road. It is a multi-billion naira project and I will say we are benefiting one way or the other because that project is a federal government road but the state government has taken it up.

The corporate organisations are not doing well at all. They are not performing their corporate social responsibility except very few ones like the International Distillery Company. I can single them out but organisations like Honda Manufacturing Company that is along Idiroko Road, where they are assembling cars, bikes and generators, are not doing well at all.

Also In terms of employing our youths, they are not doing enough and I just pray that one day our youths will not storm it because I will not be able to defend them and it is really bad. We have organisations like that who are making money on our land and are not giving back to society. That is really unacceptable.

What was growing up like for you, and was there any prank you played that boomeranged?

I didn’t play pranks as a young person. I am the kind of person that might not be able to accept the outcome if it goes wrong. I’m always wary of my personality, I don’t want anybody to disgrace me, especially in public, so I don’t go out of my way to do something extraordinary that will be negative. I like to be positive to face whatever I’m doing.

What is your take on polygamy that is common among royal fathers?

Well, anybody can be polygamous, it’s not my business as long as you can take care of your wives and children, but you shouldn’t use it to the disadvantage of the society, especially when you have the children and you cannot take care of them. You have to take responsibility for your family, especially now that the economy is bad and we see people begging for money. We need to plan our lives nowadays.

That is what we should be preaching to our children, to the younger generations and even the older ones. I will describe people that are into polygamy as greedy, except those that can take care of large families. But if you don’t have the means of having two wives and taking care of 10 children, why do you have to do it?

Why do you have to push your responsibility to the society because if you cannot take care of them, then it means your children and wives will go out to beg and that is not right. So, you don’t need to go into polygamy just make sure you can really take care of your family.

What have been the contributions of the state and local governments to the development of roads around Ota?

If you look at Itele Road, It is being taken care of by the state government, and just along that road, the Ota town hall is also being built and I’m sure that within the next one month they should tar that road up to Lafenwa because they’re doing the drainage from Mopol Junction and the aim of the state and federal governments is to ensure that they follow it down to Itele but the first phase will be from Ayobo to Mopol Junction then from Ota to Lafenwa.

They’re trying to create good roads for those coming from Lagos and those coming from Ota at the same time. If you look at Akute – Ijoko-Ota Road, the state government is also doing that one within limited resources, so we can say our Governor is performing well. The local government issue is not peculiar to Ogun State, there is a limit to what they can do, but we hope things will get better as time goes on.

Despite your meeting with former minister of works, Mr Babatunde Fashola, some of the federal roads in the town are yet to be done, what other options are you considering?

What Mr Fashola said then was that he would do everything within his power to ensure that the whole area is covered, but they could not secure enough loan to complete the roads. If you look at the signboards they have SUKUK I, SUKUK II, they are borrowing money from Islamic bank, but unfortunately maybe they were not able to secure enough loan to complete the road and the worse part of it is that some of the ones that have been completed are now also in bad shape.

They will have to borrow more to put them back to the normal level. I also want to thank Governor Dapo Abiodun because when the new minister of works, Mr Dave Umahi l, visited Ogun State, he actually expressed his desire that his priorities should be the Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway. So, I want to thank the Governor for prioritiding that road and I hope very soon something will be done because it is completely not motorable now and that’s not good for our commercial life.

As a descendant of Oduduwa, an Oba and a Muslim, what can you say about the fight between Muslims and Isese worshipers in Ilorin?

I am a Muslim, I am a king, a king doesn’t have a particular religion, but as a Yoruba and as one of the custodians of our culture, our culture comes first and culture is different from religion. Prior to the advent of religion, we had our way of life which is our culture which is what we do everyday.

The Police erred by arresting somebody because of his way of life and I am quite shocked, maybe the person is not influential or maybe he’s just an ordinary person. You cannot do that to a king or to an influential person. Personally, I can go to Ilorin and perform my traditional rights, nobody can arrest me because Nigeria is a secular state and I see no reason somebody should want to arrest me because of my belief, especially in Yoruba land.

Ilorin is a Yoruba land, so it is wrong for them to have got the man arrested, but I would have expected the traditional institutions there to defend these people but they failed them when they needed them most. I also expect the Yoruba traditional rulers within that area to stand up for our culture by defending these people but unfortunately, they failed them. I hope they would have learned from what happened and next time they should uphold our culture.

Is it right for traditional rulers to stand up in public as a sign of respect for a governor or the president based on what happened in Oyo State recently?

It is not in our constitution that an Oba should stand up for somebody. If you stand up, you stand up out of courtesy. For me, I am not daring anybody but if I don’t feel like standing up, I should not be compelled, if not, I will go to court to affirm my rights. It is not written anywhere that this should happen, and I am not in a primary school where somebody will come and say “up stand”.

It is barbaric for anybody to say an Oba should stand up for a government official. In fact, I can assure you that I will use my juju to curse whoever tries it with me. One thing you need to understand is that when you become a traditional ruler, you are to uphold the culture and to lead your people in the right direction. Even when you look at the prime minister of the United Kingdom, when he comes to an event, people don’t have to stand up for him.

Even in our case, It is these people that are supposed to bow to us. But because our traditional institution has been bastardized, they treat traditional rulers anyhow. When you see shady characters becoming kings, what do you expect?

That is why people like former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, could talk to a king anyhow. You saw the way he addressed some traditional rulers in Rivers State then, that is not acceptable and I am ready for whatever anybody wants to say about this. It is God that appointed me and I have never brought myself so low to be ridiculed but if anybody tries to ridicule me, I will ridicule the person back.

I don’t go back home to get instructions, I will give it to you there. Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, is still living a meaningful life and he is still contributing positively to the society, so I am not afraid of anybody except God. It is a political system, so if anybody wants to dethrone me, then I can join politics and I can still give back to my people through politics.

It is not the end of the world if anybody dethrones me but I can assure you, our gods here in Ota will curse the person. I can vouch that our gods are not sleeping. I am not afraid of anybody but my dignity has to be preserved as much as I don’t go out of my way to do what is not right.

Is the ongoing palliatives being given to people after the removal of fuel subsidy enough, and what’s your advice to the president on this?

There is an economic crisis in Nigeria so you don’t expect any palliative to be enough. We have to bear with the government. We got here because we caused it ourselves. We are the ones that collect money from these politicians during elections, so what do you expect when you collect money from politicians to vote for them? Are they the ones manufacturing the money?

No. If a politician comes to tell you how they want to develop your area, you’ll be asking for money. So, we have to blame ourselves, we all caused it. If you don’t collect money from politicians, they know you won’t vote for them. Now, we must reject their money and do the right thing. If we want to live a good life, it has to start with us as citizens. We have to perform our civic rights without fear or favour and we don’t have to demand money from these people.

The more we demand money from them, the more we destroy our lives and the generations yet unborn. Even if you are offered money, reject it. That is the only way we can get out of this economic crisis, it is natural. They don’t have anything to sell, so why are we demanding money from them? We are supposed to assess them and see who is the best that can run the office rather than asking them to bring money. Honestly, I am not going to blame any- body, but we need reform and the reformation has to start with us as citizens. So if you curse anybody, you’re cursing yourself, except you have never collected money from politicians.

Kabiyesi, how do you relax, what are your favourite food, and music?

I exercise with a treadmill, I play table tennis at home and I also swim in the swimming pool and sometimes I also lay outside my balcony and relax. I listen to news, I watch movies and in the car, I listen to the music of Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey. In him, you learn a lot of things and sometimes I listen to the music of the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti. My chemistry determines what I eat.

If I think I’m a bit heavy, I go for light food and when I think I’m too light, I go for heavy food. I still eat “eba” and “amala” and plantain because they give you a lot of fiber. “Eba” and “amala” are natural because I’ve been eating them for quite a long time and they make me feel at home. Whenever I travel I still eat our traditional food if I can lay my hands on them.

You once said you still lecture…

Yes, I still lecture. I was at the university recently, but I only take Phd classes.