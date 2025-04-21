Olorunsola Speaks At EKSU Lecture

Share

Ekiti State University (EKSU) is abuzz with anticipation as Education Management professor Mrs. Edith Olufunmilola Olorunsola is set to deliver the institution’s 89th Inaugural Lecture tomorrow at the University Auditorium in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

This esteemed event is expected to draw notable figures from the university’s Governing Council, Senate, and the dedicated body of lecturers, among other attendees.

In a statement earlier, EKSU’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. J.B. Ayodele, high- lighted the significance of the lecture, noting its timely focus on critical is- sues facing Nigerian higher education.

“The title of the lecture is ‘Revitalization of Nigerian Universities: A Fulcrum for Workers’ Job Satisfaction and Performance,'” he explained.

The talk is poised to explore innovative strategies that could not only rejuvenate Nigeria’s university system but also serve as a catalyst for enhancing job satisfaction and performance among university workers. Professor Olorunsola, a respected authority in Education Management, is expected to blend theoretical insight with pragmatic approaches.

Her research and professional experience provide a rich foundation for addressing the complex challenges that Nigerian universities currently face.

Share