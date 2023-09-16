OLORUNFEMI: LP Crisis: Apapa, Others Deceiving Judiciary to Get Judgements

Ayo Olorunfemi is the deputy national chairman of the Labour Party; in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the outcome of the party’s petition at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. The Ondo State-born trade unionist who expressed frustration with the systemic failure with regards to election management however said his party is poised to win more states during the off seasons election. Excerpts:

People thought that the internal schism within your party would have ended but in recent times, members of the other faction are still in court jostling for the soul of your party. We have been seeing orders and counter-orders from the courts with regards to the leadership of the Labour Party, can you tell us what is happening?

I will tell you clearly that nothing is happening to the Labour Party, our party is very much intact though I admit that the party has been going from one challenge to the other in recent times which we are confronting boldly as a party. As members, we are together.

Those things that you are seeing are figment of the imagination of those who are propelling them; when you say members of the other faction, I personally don’t know if a parallel faction exists, may be what you are referring to are some members led by Comrade (Lamidi) Apapa and his co-travellers such as Adenekan Akingbade.

These are disgruntled elements within our party who were disciplined by the leadership who are trying to engage the media and also use various mischievous means of deceiving the court to get judgements. The judgement that you referred to is not saying anything about the leadership of the Labour Party.

They went to the court to deceive the court to create an impression that it is a tussle between them and the Labour Party, we are however hoping that at the level of the Supreme Court, we are going to deal with their nuisance.

We are going to prove that the Labour Party is never part of all these cases that they are talking about. You can imagine a situation where somebody will go to the court and serve somebody who is not a member of the Labour Party to appear in a case. We are not in any way bothered about their antics.

You talked about the party facing challenges and trudging on, do you see the activities of the Apapa-led group as a serious setback to the activities of the party?

We don’t see them as a challenge; the Apapa group is not a challenge to us as a whole. The challenge to us as a party is how to handle and cater for the sufferings of the Nigerian masses.

That is the major challenge that we have because we are also part and parcel of the country. We have brothers and sisters as well as children all living in the country. We are not happy with the way the country is going. People are suffering, Nigerians are groaning and are in agony.

We are facing challenges right now but we believe that very soon, with all we are going through, we will overcome.

Your party has been having elections of your party members being overturned at the various elections petitions tribunal, are you in any way worried?

Yes, we are! There are lacunas here and there, which we are also aware of and we are dealing with them. We know also that there is some mischief in some quarters that has also led to the overturning of elections of some of our members. We are on top of the situation and we are certainly going to come out victorious.

Are you blaming this mischief and lacunas for the loss of your presidential petition at the tribunal, and how does the loss make your party feel?

It is not just the party that is feeling the loss, you can see the mood in the country as we speak. In Kogi State, you saw the wild jubilation that greeted the declaration of the PDP candidate in the Kogi Central District, Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as the winner.

The whole of the state erupted in wild jubilation. The same wasn’t the case when the Presidential Petition Tribunal declared the President the winner. How many people cheered? It was only his family members and some party members who were jubilating.

I’m sure the situation would have been different if Mr. Peter Obi had been declared the winner. This tells you exactly what is going on. As far as we are concerned, Labour Party won the election. As far as we are concerned, we won at the tribunal because Nigerians know who won the election.

It doesn’t matter how long the current president stays in office, the will of God will come to pass. If I was the one adjudged to have won an election by the tribunal and Nigerians are not jubilating, I will resign from office. In a saner society, such leaders will resign from office.

With the outcome of the tribunal, how would you rate the country’s judiciary as a whole?

What the judiciary has done with our petition is dangerous. They have stated that administrative circulars in the country should not be obeyed because they don’t carry the force of law.

There are several government circulars that have been issued as far back as 50 years ago which are deemed as lawful. What the court has done is that the circulars can be disobeyed with impunity. Don’t forget that INEC issued a set of guidelines for the last election which the court said were unnecessary.

The court stated that the decision of INEC to adopt electronic transmission and collation of votes are not necessary. INEC came out to issue a statement that it was going to deploy technology via a circular.

When there was doubt, the same INEC used circular to further reinforce its decision. Unfortunately, the court is now saying that it doesn’t matter. These judgements will occur as we move on. Personally, I am not bothered because it will come back to haunt all of us.

Will these form the basis for your party’s appeal at the Supreme Court?

Of course, there are other things in the judgement that need further clarification at the Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court affirms this judgement, no problem, it means that gov- ernment circulars will be floated and violated with impunity by the trade union organisations and there won’t be any consequences.

When you tell one lie, you will need many other lies to cover it. That is what has happened in this case. I’m not a lawyer but one thing that remains sacrosanct is that circulars must be obeyed and when we obey them, they become justiciable. Circulars are some of the legal instruments used for proofs in courts.

If the Supreme Court now says that you cannot tender them in court, fine and let’s see how they want to manage the crisis at the workplace. There are so many circulars being used for monitoring and regulatory purposes by the government.

Apart from this, on what other grounds will you be predicating your appeal at the Supreme Court?

There are so many other grounds as you are aware. Like I said, I am not a lawyer, am only talking from the layman’s perspective; we know all the issues that we will be appealing at the Supreme Court. There is no case that we push that we don’t think is cogent. They all remain very critical.

You ask INEC to supply you information and what they did was to give blank documents in return in over 8,000 polling units across the country, something was wrong, how could those results be like that? When you talk about glitches and attempts by some people to hack into the server of INEC, the vendor that provides the software deployed by INEC told Nigerians and the world that it was one of the most secure in the world.

For somebody who has an idea as to how these things work, you cannot hack into the server of such a server within 24 hours, not even 48 hours. You can ask for information from security experts. Vulnerability tests were conducted to ensure integrity.

There were people who were there monitoring these vulnerabilities. There was no way they wouldn’t have done all these before they embarked on the election. We talk about some glitches, I just laugh and I know that we have a long way to go. If you enter into a place by telling lies, we believe in God whether as a Muslim or Christian, you think God supports liars?

If God doesn’t support lies, do you think that the government will make any meaningful impact in the lives of the people? That was how (Muhammad) Buhari spent his eight years and ran the country aground.

Are you confident that the Supreme Court will do justice to your case?

If you are asking for my personal opinion, I am not confident at all. I do know that whatever comes out of the appeal, life goes on. All of us are in it together as a people. I know they will say that heavens will not fall, yes but God knows better.

We are going to have some off season governorship elections in some states, how confident are you that the Labour Party will win some of those states?

Let me tell you something, if you have lost confidence in the system, you know what that means? Contrary to INEC’s assurances given to Nigerians before the last general election, they (Nigerians) got different results and different outcomes. I know what INEC is going to tell Nigerians again.

We will try our best at the election. We will tell our members to be alive to their responsibility of protecting their votes. Our party did very well because we won many seats at the National Assembly. We got many Reps members, many senators and one governor.

We are also expecting that we will add Enugu State to Abia that we have at present. In the off season elections, we will do our best to ensure that we secure victories for all our candidates in Imo, Kogi and Beyelsa.

How well has your party been galvanising members in those states?

Well, we are doing our best. If you go to Imo State, we are the party to beat right now. I can speak of Imo very clearly.

Are you saying this notwithstanding the fact that the APC is the ruling party there?

If you go to the streets of Owerri and other major cities in the state, you will agree with me. You remember that just recently, I mean a few days ago, a traditional ruler endorsed the governor of the state and people in his community went there and razed his palace for doing that.

That is one mob action which I don’t endorse but it shows clearly the level of frustration in the country.