Olorunda LCDA Chairman Promises Accessible, Transparent Govt

The new Chairman of Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, Mr Kumayon Peter Ajose, has assured the residents of the council area that his administration will be accessible, accountable and transparent.

Ajose gave the assurance in his speech after being sworn in as the sixth Chairman of the council at Iworo, Lagos. He said his administration would uphold the highest standards of public service.

He promised not to betray the confidence the residents had on him. “It is my resolution, as your chairman, to serve you to the best of my ability and work tirelessly for the development and progress of our LCDA.

“I will ensure that every decision we make is in the best interest of our community,” he said. Ajose said that cooperation of the residents would help his administration. ” I look forward to working closely with each of you.

“I do not pretend that the journey ahead will be easy. There will be challenges, but with God on our side, and with your continuous support, we shall rise above every obstacle. “Therefore, let us rise together, work together and prosper together,” he said.

Ajose urged the residents to avoid divisions due to elections. “This is the time for unity, hard work and building a better future for ourselves and generations unborn.

“Let us bear in mind that no one is a loser in this journey; we all won and are progressing together,” he said.

The chairman said that his new position would not be for prestige but a call to serve, lead with integrity and work tirelessly for the collective progress of the community.