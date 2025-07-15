Olorunda LCDA Chairman-Elect Pledges To Run People-Oriented Policy

The newly elected chairman of Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Peter Kumayon, has pledged to run people oriented policies aimed at improving the quality of life for all residents.

Kumayon made the pledge during a press briefing organised by his media team on Monday in Mowo, Badagry. The chairman-elect was addressing party leaders, traditional rulers, supporters, following his victory in the July 12, local government elections.

It would be recalled that Kumayon, APC chairman – ship candidate secured a total votes of 28,799 to defeat ZLP and PDP candidates that scored 562 and 470 votes respectively.

The chairman-elect promised to uphold the trust and expectations they placed him. “I pledge before God and this community to uphold the trust and expectations you have placed in me.

“This mandate is a call to serve, not to rule and our guiding principle will be a government that listens, serves, and delivers.

I reaffirm my commitments to the people of Olorunda, to provide access to quality basic education for every child.

“I will strengthen our primary healthcare system, enhance social welfare, empower the youths and women through innovation, skills development, and enterprise, I pledge to invest in infrastructure, sanitation, security, and a sustainable local economy,” he said.