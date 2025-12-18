Olorunda LCDA Chair Inaugurates New Projects To Mark 100 Days In Office

The Chairman of Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos, Mr Kumayon Ajose, has inaugurated different newly projects in the council to mark his 100 days in office.

The new projects include Imeke Town Hall, renovation and furnishing of Ilado and Ayede Yenopawa Primary Health Care Centres, equipped with modern facilities and solar-powered lighting.

Others are renovation and full furnishing of Ilado and Ayede Yenopawa Primary Health Care Centres and foundation laying of Mowo-Aradagun link road.

Speaking during media briefing on his 100 days in office, the chairman promised to give good attention to road construction and project that would impact on the people.

According to him, part of my achievement is presentation of 250 free GCE forms to indigent students. He said: “Participation in the Lagos State Ministry of Education Annual Spelling Bee Competition and educational competitions organised during AGUNKEFEST, including arts, poems and drawings.

“Sponsorship of seminars for Local Government Vice Chairmen, Information Officers and Media Aides, as well as ALGON programmes.