Olorunda LCDA Boss Inaugurates Cabinet Members, Assigns Portfolios

The Chairman of Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ajose Kumayon, has appointed members of the cabinet members and assigned portfolios to them as part of efforts to strengthen governance and service delivery.

Speaking on the appointments, Kumayon said the selection of the appointees was carefully made to ensure competence, efficiency and commitment in driving the development agenda of the council.

The chairman urged the newly appointed cabinet to consider the appointment as a call to higher responsibility and selfless service. He said: “Your emergence into these strategic offices is not accidental.

“It is recognition of your dedication, loyalty, competence, and steadfast commitment to the growth of our great party and the advancement of our people. “Let me state clearly that every member of our party in Olorunda LCDA contributed immensely to the success of the 2025 Local Government Elections.

“The victory we recorded was a product of collective sacrifice and unity. Those appointed today must therefore see this opportunity as a sacred trust and justify it through diligence, humility, and measurable impact.”

Kumayon said local government remains the closest tier of government to the grassroots, adding that people expect results and not rhetoric.