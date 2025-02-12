Oloro Opens Ijomu -Oro Township Road, Urges Indigenes To Focus On Community Devt

Share

The Oloro of Oro Kingdom, Oba Joel Oyatoye Titiloye, has urged eminent sons and daughters of Oro Town in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, to focus their energies and resources on things that could enhance the development of the town, saying that it is the best way to impact the community.

Oba Oyatoye made the call at the weekend, during the opening of Ijomu-Oro township road, solely sponsored by renowned philanthropist and community developer, Chief Dotun Olohuntele.

The monarch, while emphasising the need to contribute to the progress and development of the town implored all sons and daughters of Oro Kingdom to emulate Chief Dotun Olohuntele in fostering growth and development within the communities.

Oba Oyatoye, while commending Governor Abdul Rahman Abdul Razaq’s transformation agenda in the state, expressed delight at the initiative, describing Chief Dotun Olohuntele, who is also the Founder of Awiye Library and Foundation, as the shining light of Oro kingdom.

The Oloro stated further that the project will benefit thousands of people within Oro kingdom, noting that the project also stands as a testament to the goodwill that characterises the people of Oro Kingdom.

“I am delighted to be part of this great achievement. I am happy that chief Dotun Olohuntele has once again proven to the world that everything is possible with determination and prayers.

“Today he has shown us that commitment to the progress and development of Oro town remains his priority and I am using this opportunity to urge all Oro indigenes to be united and shun any habit that can draw the town backwards.

The governor, who was represented at the commissioning by the Executive Chairman of Irepodun Local Government Area, Hon. Azeez Yakub, reaffirmed his commitment to developmental projects across the kingdom.

Dignitaries at the event include the Olomu of Omu-Aran, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti; the Olomu of Efon; the Baale of Ijomu Oro, High Chief Mathew Ademola; Olatunde Awotunde; the Asiwaju of Oko-Irese, Dr. Thomas Adewumi; Chief Raheem Adedoyin (Oloriewe of Oro Kingdom); the Executive Vice Chairman of Irepodun LG, Hon. Mrs. Rebecca Funmilayo Abolude; the Speaker of Irepodun LG, Hon. Muritala Omogoye; the Oro Council of Chiefs; religious and community leaders, among others.

