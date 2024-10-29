Oloro-In-Council Affirms Selection Of New Monarch

Share

The Oloro-In-Council has affirmed the official selection and appointment of His Royal Highness, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye, as the Oloro of Oro Kingdom, saying the entire people of Oro Kingdom welcomed with open arms the new era of their new monarch.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Oloro-In-Council, the Kingmakers, and the Oro Descendants Union, the Council confirmed that Oba Joel Oyatoye’s selection adhered strictly to the Kingdom’s traditional rites and procedures, adding that “the selection was conducted with utmost diligence, integrity and transparency to ensure that all traditional rites required for the exalted throne were observed”.

Members of the Oloro-In-Council that signed the statement include High Chief Samuel Taiye Bamgboye, Asooni of Oro Kingdom, High Chief Muhammed Atoyebi Adewole, Baale Ijomu Oro, High Chief Matthew Ademola Olatunde, Ibaa of Oro Kingdom, High Chief Rahman Abikoye, Ologba of Oro Kingdom, High Chief Opeyemi Awoyale, Aladee of Oro Kingdom, High Chief Ganiyu Kayode Ademola, and Baale Iludun Oro, High Chief Ayoola Stephen Olaonipekun Oyerinde II.

The Oloro-In-Council, therefore, urged “the public to disregard rumours or misinformation being spread by a small opposition group”, reaffirming that “Oba Joel Oyatoye’s appointment reflects the wishes of the people”.

The community leaders said: “The new monarch’s popularity was on full display during his grand welcome to Aafin Oro, where he was greeted by a large and joyful crowd eager to celebrate the arrival of their new leader.

“This enthusiastic reception is a testament to Oba Joel Oyatoye’s acceptance and the collective optimism for his reign.”

Acknowledging that any selection process might leave some disappointed, the Council called on all residents to set aside differences and unite in support of the new king.

“What is most urgent now is to place our common interest over personal interests and emphasise the values that make us strong as a community,” the statement added.

The Council also extended its gratitude to Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his administration for honouring their commitment to remain neutral in the selection process, while also praising their integrity and respect for the Kingdom’s traditions.

