Her Royal Majesty, Olori Ivie Atuwatse III, has graduated 108 women entrepreneurs from the first cohort of the EstablishHER Entrepreneurship Academy, while also launching a N150 million micro-business fund to support women-led enterprises across the South-South region.

The graduation ceremony, held on Friday in Warri, Delta State, also witnessed the induction of 208 new participants into Cohort 2 of the programme.

The initiative is organised by the Royal Iwere Foundation (RIF), the humanitarian arm of the Warri Kingdom monarchy, as part of efforts to expand economic opportunities and strengthen entrepreneurial capacity among women in the Niger Delta.

Speaking during the event, Olori Atuwatse III, who is also the Visioner and CEO of RIF, said the programme goes beyond business training to focus on identity transformation and confidence building among women.

She added “When a woman begins to see herself differently, everything about her possibilities begins to change.

EstablishHER was created to help women rediscover their worth, their strength, and their capacity to build something meaningful not only for themselves but for their families and communities,”.

The EstablishHER Entrepreneurship Fund, the flagship women’s empowerment programme of RIF, runs as a six-month entrepreneurship academy designed to help underserved women transition from informal petty trading into sustainable small and medium-scale businesses.

According to organisers, the programme combines enterprise training, mentorship, access to capital, identity transformation, and market linkages to support women in building viable businesses.

Since its inception, EstablishHER has impacted over 5,550 women and supported more than 1,700 businesses across several communities in the Niger Delta.

Participants operate across sectors including trade, agribusiness, fashion, food processing, creative services and digital commerce.