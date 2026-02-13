Olopade Wins New Telegraph Award For Sport Administrator Of The Year

Bukola Olopade the Director General of the Nigeria Sports Commission (NSC) has been named the Sport Administrator of the year by New Telegraph Newspaper.

The award ceremony took place on February 13, 2026, at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

As Director General, Olopade is driving a new era of sports development, focusing on grassroots sports, modernizing facilities, and increasing Nigeria’s competitiveness internationally.

The New Telegraph’s 2025 award is a testament to Olopade Resolute’s commitment to transforming Nigerian sports.