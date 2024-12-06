Olopade to grace 3rd Ogun Women Run

Share

The Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Honourable Bukola Olopade, has confirmed he will be attending the third edition of the Ogun Women Run.

The event, organized by Brussels Sports Management Limited, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Hon. Olopade emphasized the importance of the race, describing it as a significant platform to showcase the abundant sporting talents in Nigeria and one that supports women who are carving a pathway for themselves in sports.

“It is pertinent to attend the 3rd edition of the Ogun Women Run, considering the pool of talents in we have in our nation and also the dire need to continue to support women in sports, as data has shown that the pathway has always been more difficult for females,” Olopade said.

The Ogun Women Run, a 5-kilometer road race, aims to empower and celebrate women in sports. The event is open to female runners between the ages of 25 and 60. It will begin at Sapon and conclude at the iconic MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

