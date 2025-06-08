Olopade, The Dreamer, Executioner Of Gateway Games

Share

When the final whistle blew and the last medal was draped around a victorious athlete’s neck at the 22nd National Sports Festival, the applause that reverberated through Abeokuta wasn’t just for the competitors, it was also for a man whose fingerprints were on every milestone, every innovation, and every late-night breakthrough that brought the festival to life—Hon. Bukola Olopade.

After conceiving the dream, there was the need to convince different individuals about the need for Ogun State to host the festival and convincing Governor Dapo Abiodun to bid for hosting rights wasn’t an overnight success. It took persistence, persuasion, and proof of concept. Yet, Hon. Olopade, with his trademark resolve, eventually secured the governor’s blessing. And from that point on, the story of Gateway Games 2024 took off like a well-run relay.

Appointed Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), the former Commissioner for Sports in Ogun State wasted no time as he rolled up his sleeves and turned every corner of opportunity into action. One of his first masterstrokes was securing the highest sponsorship deal in the history of the National Sports Festival, bringing Premium Trust Bank on board as the headline sponsor.

It was a landmark moment—setting the tone for the quality, reach, and ambition of the Games ahead.

Hon. Olopade became the engine of execution—architecting strategy, building systems, and recruiting the right people into the right roles. He brought in round pegs for round holes, assembling an organising committee that worked like clockwork.

From venue readiness to athlete logistics, branding to medical support, Hon. Olopade was involved at every level—planning, consulting, coordinating, and most importantly, inspiring.

In a twist of fate that felt more like destiny, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Hon. Olopade as the Director General of the newly revived National Sports Commission midway through the build-up. This development placed him in the unique position of simultaneously serving as the head of the Main Organising Committee (MOC)—giving him both the executive authority and operational oversight to deliver a sports festival like no other.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with him was Mallam Shehu Dikko, the astute Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), whose wisdom and leadership brought balance and structure to the festival’s broader framework. A proven administrator, Mallam Dikko ensured that national oversight supported the state’s ambitions—bridging policy, logistics, and high-level coordination to guide the Festival’s delivery. His engagement was quiet but profound, offering strategic direction that empowered the organizers and kept the festival mission-focused.

During the Games, you could spot the DG in the stands, chatting with spectators. Or on the training tracks, encouraging athletes. He was meeting with federations, inspecting media centres, walking through logistics zones, and ensuring security and welfare. His leadership wasn’t hidden in boardrooms—it was on the ground, in real-time, where the Games were truly happening.

Among his many innovations, perhaps none stood out like the introduction of the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA). Conceptualized as the “38th state,” IJA brought over 300 U-18 athletes to compete alongside seniors in events like football, athletics, wrestling, weightlifting and swimming.

It was a generational leap forward—designed to bridge the gap between potential and performance, giving Nigeria’s youth the platform they deserve. Hon. Olopade didn’t just pitch the idea—he shepherded it through every approval, ensuring it became one of the festival’s defining legacies.

And it didn’t stop there. Demonstrations for events like e-sports and flag football found space in the schedule under his watch, as he and his team looked to modernize the festival, attract younger audiences, and expand Nigeria’s sporting horizon.

In many ways, the success of the Gateway Games mirrors the story of Hon. Olopade himself: a tale of vision, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence. The festival raised the bar for sports in Nigeria, and it did so because one man, with the right team and national backing, refused to settle for average.

As the spotlight shifts to Enugu for the next edition, one truth remains—what happened in Ogun wasn’t just a sporting event; it was a blueprint. And it all began with a man who dared to dream, the Director General of the NSC who knew how to clear the runway for that dream to soar.

